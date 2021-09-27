The Waseca Area Foundation (WAF) is currently accepting applications for fall grants until Sept. 30, grants which will support groups, organizations, or needs within our county which currently are not being met. The money to support the grants comes from permanent community funds, which are endowments. Only part of the earnings are spent so the fund, or endowment, can go on to perpetuity.
Individuals often ask how funds are established or how they can contribute to an existing fund. Amy Potter, Executive Director of WAF, can respond to these questions and guide people in establishing a fund or contributing to an existing one.
This year the WAF is promoting Gifts of Grain, an opportunity for county farmers to donate a load or part of a load of grain to the WAF. The opportunity to accept grain is one way the WAF can help donors use a non-cash asset to establish a community advised fund. By donating cash crops to the WAF, farmers can exclude the sale of the cash crop from income and deduct the cost of growing the crop.
Scott Hildebrandt, a Waseca county farmer, says, “I have found [gifts of grain] to be a tax-efficient way to support charitable organizations. The commodity buyers are very willing to send your payment to one or more recipients, which makes this type of giving easy for the producer.”
If you would like to learn more about Gifts of Grain or would like to donate a Gift of Grain to the WAF, contact Amy Potter at pota@waseca.k12.mn.us or call her office at 507-835-5990. She will gladly answer your questions or help you set up a donation, a donation which will have a positive impact in our county.