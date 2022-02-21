Where does the water come from?
Clear Lake, a 640 acre lake in Waseca county is in the Cannon River Watershed. It is said that Clear Lake is near the top of the watershed, as there are no major streams or rivers feeding Clear Lake, only a local watershed of 1600 acres, consisting mostly of the city of Waseca and a few hundred acres of adjacent farmland.
Where does the water go?
Areas just south of the city limits of Waseca drain southward into the LeSueur River watershed and enters the Blue Earth, then the Minnesota River at Mankato.
Loon Lake: In the Cannon River watershed, at one time Loon Lake flowed through a wetland in the center of the city, then into Clear Lake, but that area was filled in the late 1800s and water from Loon Lake now bypasses Clear lake traveling underground exiting into the marsh north of the county fairgrounds then through Rice and Watkins Lakes.
Clear Lake: In the Cannon River watershed, water exiting Clear Lake at the outlet travels through the wetland lakes of Rice and Watkins, then the Moonan Marsh which drains into the Straight River. The Straight River travels through Dundas and enters the Cannon River at Northfield. The Cannon River winds its way through Cannon Falls and Lake Byllesby in Dakota County, finally entering the Mississippi River at Redwing.
What affects Clear Lake water quality?
A big advantage of being at the top of the watershed is that you control your own destiny. Although you can’t blame someone else upstream for your water issues, you do have control to make changes as all the water quality factors lie in the lake itself or the immediate local watershed.
In 1974, the city contracted with National Biocentric, Inc which concluded that 70-80% of the phosphorous loading came from urban runoff (the watershed), meaning 20-30% came from in lake phosphorus cycling.
1. Nutrient loading from in lake phosphorus cycling:
In the case of Clear Lake, there is a fair amount of phosphorous in lake bottom sediments from years of deposits. The lake bottom was also mined for sand and gravel in the mid 1800’s for building materials. It was recognized that this caused the lake to become cloudy and algae to increase so the city banned the practice in 1869, but the mining may have already changed the lake bottom environment.
In lake phosphorous cycling can be reduced by applying aluminum sulfate or an “alum” treatment which binds phosphorous forming a precipitate that settles to the bottom creating a barrier that retards sediment phosphorous release. This works well, but is very expensive and does not last more than 5-10 years in most cases.
2. Nutrient loading from the watershed:
Since the 1974 study indicated 70-80% of phosphorus in the lake comes from the 1600 acre watershed, we can focus on methods to better filter storm water and runoff before it enters Clear Lake. That includes stepping up filtering city storm water and adjacent agricultural land. Some good strides have been made in recent years including an aggressive city street sweeping program and sediment catchers that were installed in the new storm sewer line during the recent reconstruction of Old Highway 14 running through town.
There is still much room for improvement as during the Waseca Lakes Association testing, an inlet known as ditch 15.1 was shown to contribute a large percentage of the phosphorus entering Clear Lake, it is an underground culvert coming from the south side of town you know it as the inlet culvert across from Barneys. Another key contributor is a wetland area on the southeast side of town called Gaiter Lake. Both are a continued focus for improvement.