In three of the last four weeks, the state has reported Waseca County has seen cases in the eight to 50 range. The latest five-day period saw 36 new cases.
Why has the case rate grown in Waseca County?
We have community-wide spread of COVID happening right now. It impacts all ages, all locations, all residences. We do see some common workplaces but the spread is not happening at work.
Our workplaces have done a fabulous job of implementing procedures and policies and practices to screen employees for illness and to separate them while they are at work to protect them while they are there.
The spread is not happening while they’re at work but when people go home. Right now, people are becoming more comfortable in social settings. We’re seeing some conversations around backyard barbecues or birthday parties. People are really missing each other and then going out when they’re not at work and getting together. Perhaps, because gatherings are with family and friends, they feel safe being closer to each other and not masking.
Additionally, we have community members who live very closely. If a positive case lives in a home that has a lot of folks in it, it’s really hard to prevent spread in a setting like that.
If you’re sick, the guidance is to mask while you’re in your own home and then try to isolate from others in your own home the best you can using separate bathrooms, washing frequently used surfaces, washing hands frequently. Even if you do that it can be very difficult to not give COVID to your family. That’s some of what we’re seeing in our numbers is households that are getting ill all at the same time or within relatively close time periods because they’ve had a common exposure and then they’re living closely.
Isolation vs. quarantine
If you would develop symptoms, we would ask, even if you feel pretty good but you have symptoms that are on the list for COVID: headache, shortness of breath, coughing and fever that you’d get tested. Once you’re tested or develop symptoms, you’re asked to stay home for 10 days. You should stay home for 10 days and have 24 hours fever-free and your symptoms improve before you go out. All of those must be true before returning to community activities. What we can see with mild cases is, ‘I feel a little bit poorly, so I’ll stay home. Then a couple of days later I feel better so I don’t go and get tested and I go back out into the community.’ That’s a concern. We want folks to go get tested. We have tests available if you’re symptomatic. Please, go and get tested. Even after you feel better, you still need to count 10 days from that first symptom before going back out into the community.
Close contact
If you’re considered a close contact, you’ve got a household member who’s ill or you’ve been contacted because you’ve been with someone who has tested positive for a period of time that puts you at risk, you should stay home for 14 days. That 14 days is whether or not you ever test positive. In that 14 days, watch for symptoms. If you develop symptoms, call your provider and get tested. If you are considered a close contact and are part of a case investigation, we do recommend that you get tested at 10 days if you haven’t developed symptoms. Even after 10 days, if you get a negative result on day 11 or 12, we do ask that you stay home the additional two days because it can take up to two weeks to develop symptoms.
Close contact is being within six feet of someone for more than 15 minutes.
Quarantine
Quarantine is the way we help prevent spread. So it’s a well-person who has been exposed to COVID. Because COVID has spread from asymptomatic carriers, you can spread two days in front of symptoms. You might be spreading that germ and not realize it, that’s why we’re asking for the 14 days at home, even if you feel well.
If my household member was called and is considered a close contact, do I have to stay home?
If your household member is considered a close contact and is in quarantine, or the watch period, then you do want to stay apart as much as possible. That close contact might wear a mask at home to reduce the risk of spread should they become symptomatic. The rest of the house is not on quarantine unless that person develops symptoms or has a positive test result.
Rate per 10,000
We get that question in two different ways. Just generally, how do we see spread happening in our community and then we get a very specific question about how do we see that number affecting the measure that schools are using.
Case rate per 10,000 is a rate adjusted for population. This makes is easier to understand across the state where cases are. We would expect a place with more people to have more cases, but it can be hard to know how much more is normal. Our total case count last week was 193 and Steele County was 351. Quite a difference, but our cumulative case rates were both 103, so we can see that we’ve historically had relatively the same infection rates.
The school number is a two-week case rate, to try and get an idea of more recent community spread. Last week’s two-week case rate was 16 but we would expect this week’s number to be higher and the next week after that to be higher again based on what we’re seeing for cases right now. We like our community to understand that there’s a lag in these results. Part of that is because the state is not using case counts like we’re reporting. They’re actually using the dates that a person gets tested. Today’s case count that we publish were probably tested two to three days ago on average. Some confusion exists about this data because we’re trying to be timely with our reporting.