Waseca Public Schools’ mission statement is to empower each learner to thrive in an ever-changing world. There is little doubt that our world is changing at a rapid pace, and our core purpose as a school district is to prepare our students to navigate this “real world” that they will step into after they leave our buildings. Knowledge, skills, executive function, and the ability to be a resilient and adaptable adult all are part of our work throughout the prek-12 experience.
What does it mean to be empowered to thrive? As we explore the mission statement deeply, what are we truly aiming for to know that we’ve accomplished what we hoped to? Our district believes that it means our students have options when they graduate.
A large percentage of our students attend a two or four-year college. Others choose the path of entering the workforce either through apprenticeship, internship, or whatever the beginning of their career looks like. Still, others enroll in our armed services and serve our country.
Whatever our graduates pursue when they leave Waseca Public Schools, accomplishing our mission means they are making a choice to take their life in a direction, as opposed to feeling like it is the only option for them. It means that experiences in our schools have given them options for life.
Springtime is an exciting time in our district as students have an opportunity to explore different options. Our seniors are getting prepared to graduate and actually take the next step in their lives, while our younger students are entering the registration process to create a high school pathway that prepares them for the options they are considering.
School counselors, teachers, and parents are working together with students to map out a graduation plan for students that aligns with their interests, whether that is a particular career pathway they are exploring or areas of general interest.
Finally, our youngest students are continuing to grow in their reading, math, social-emotional, and other content area skills in order to create a solid base on understanding that opens doors to many options once they reach their high school experience.
As we look forward to the longer days, warmer weather, and the changing of the seasons in Minnesota, it also is a time of year when we work hard and celebrate our current successes along with setting our sights into the future of how we can help each students become empowered to thrive in an ever-changing world.
If we can do that, then our students truly have options for life and are prepared for a lifetime of learning, wherever their path may take them. We thank our Waseca community and families for your continual support in this mission, and know that we can accomplish great things for our students.