Fall is a busy time for Waseca Public Schools.
Our current school year is progressing with exciting activities and learning opportunities for students, and we are beginning to look to the upcoming school year for new courses to offer, staff that may be needed to provide the programming to serve students, and budget planning for both the current year and the future. The School Board is also reviewing progress on our strategic plan through our World’s Best Workforce Report, vision card updates, and Board and superintendent annual goals.
Among the important topics that the School Board will be considering in the coming months is the discussion about our facilities. One of the fundamental responsibilities of a school district is to provide quality facilities for students and staff to attend to maximize teaching and learning. Maintaining and planning for our building upkeep is an ongoing part of our work, and the district keeps both five and ten-year plans for our sites. In addition to this work, the district routinely looks more closely at specific needs that may not be able to be funded through our regular revenue sources.
In 2019-20, a task force worked throughout the school year to review the facility needs of the district, the costs of potential options to address the needs, and determine priorities of these needs. This valuable information has kept the conversation front of mind as part of the district’s strategic planning. During the last 18 months, the health and economic environment created by our pandemic has impacted this work as well, as we’ve navigated what teaching and learning have looked like over that time.
We will be continuing this work later in November and over the next several months. This task force made up of parents, business and community leaders, our partners in school finance and facilities, administrators, and staff will review the work of the previous task force, ask further questions about how our needs have changed since the previous work, consider options for moving forward, and bring ideas and recommendations to our Board in the spring. In addition to this task force work, we’ll also engage all members of our community and gather feedback prior to any decisions being made regarding our future planning.
If you are interested in taking part in this process, either on the task force or through a conversation or small group meeting, please feel free to contact me. We also will be continuing our monthly “Coffee with the Superintendent” meetings, so please watch our social media and web page for updates on times and locations. The next coffee meeting will be Friday, November 19. Strategic planning drives our work and keeps us focused on our mission. Empowering each student to thrive in an ever-changing world begins with providing quality facilities in which to learn, and by keeping this planning as part of our ongoing discussions, we can best meet that goal.
Thank you for your continued support of our students, staff, and families of Waseca Public Schools.