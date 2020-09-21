A talk show host once announced to his audience that he had recently purchased $15 million of hospital debt in Texas. These were debts various families owed the hospital for medical services. But now, instead of owing the hospital the money, they owed it to the talk show host. But he didn’t purchase these debts so he could collect on them. He purchased them so he could forgive them. He contacted each of these families and told them that they no longer owed anything. He set them free from an incredibly heavy burden.
Our hearts can carry some heavy burdens too. And often those burdens come from a large debt we also owe — a debt of sin. Maybe there is one particular sin that you have struggled with. Maybe you feel overwhelmed by how easily you give into many different sins. Whatever the sins that burden your heart, you can know this: you cannot just pretend the debt doesn’t exist.
Thankfully, you do not need to pretend in order to be released from its heavy burden. In the life and death of Jesus, we find someone who took the entire debt of our sins graciously into his possession for the sole purpose of forgiving it. God now invites you: “If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just and will forgive us” (1 John 1:9). God invites you to confess freely what you and he both know to be true, so that you can be set free by the One who is faithful to forgive you of everything.
Jesus came to take away your burden of sin so you could live. He gave up the glory of heaven, where he was ruling with the Father, to come to earth as not only God but also completely human — so you may live. He took beatings from and was killed by the very people he was coming to save (because they were so disoriented by sin) because they saw him not as the promised Savior but as a threat to their social standing, comfort, and traditions — so you may live. And not only did he come to take the Father’s wrath for your sin, but he came to give you life-giving treatment (the good news that you are forgiven and at peace with God) — so you may live forever.
Your debt is gone. Fully and free forgiveness is found in Jesus. Rejoice and live in the forgiveness Jesus won for you.