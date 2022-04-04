CADA is committed to supporting survivors of relationship abuse AND sexual violence. Many people aren’t aware that CADA provides services to victims of sexual assault, harassment, and violence. When we first opened our doors in the 1980s, CADA was known for serving survivors of relationship abuse and domestic violence. Since then, we’ve expanded our services to encompass sexual violence as well.
What is sexual violence?
In the US, someone experiences sexual violence every 73 seconds. Nearly a quarter of all women and men in the US have experienced sexual violence in their lifetime. People of all genders or ages experience sexual violence. People can be assaulted by someone they’re in a relationship with, an acquaintance, or a stranger. It is more common for sexual violence to happen at the hands of someone a survivor already knows.
Sexual assault is a comprehensive term that encompasses so many things, including:
• Catcalling or verbal harassment in public
• Workplace sexual harassment
• Sexual exploitation
• Alcohol or drug-facilitated sexual assault
• Sending someone unsolicited sexually explicit images
• Child sexual assault
• Rape
How does sexual violence impact survivors?
Experiencing sexual violence can have psychological, physical, or emotional impacts on a survivor. Some common impacts of sexual violence include:
• Depression
• Anxiety or panic disorders
• Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder
• Physical injuries
• Sexually transmitted infections
• Unintended pregnancy
• Eating disorders
• Substance abuse
There is no right or wrong way to respond or react to sexual violence. Responses will vary from person to person. It is common for a survivor not to remember the details of an assault or to never speak about the assault.
How can I help someone who has experienced sexual violence?
Given the prevalence of sexual violence, it is likely that we all know someone who has experienced violence, assault, or harassment. For a survivor, disclosing to someone can be a scary and difficult thing. Some reasons survivors may not want to disclose their experience of sexual violence are fear they won’t be believed, fear of being blamed, and shame and embarrassment. How you respond to someone who tells you they’ve experienced sexual violence can positively or negatively impact their healing process. If someone you know tells you they’ve experienced sexual violence, try being supportive, non-judgmental, and empathetic.
Some helpful things you can say include:
• Thank you for trusting me.
• I believe you.
• You didn’t do anything to deserve this.
• I’m sorry this happened.
• I’m here if you ever want to talk more about this.
CADA often works with people who are trying to support a loved one. If you are ever uncertain of how you can help someone you know, please reach out to CADA!
Kristen Walters
Development & Communications Manager