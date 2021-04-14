With mid-April upon us, Waseca Public Schools is looking forward to finishing the 2020-21 school year on high note. We understand this has been a school year with many unique situations, but between the challenges, we’ve excelled in perseverance, continued with our high standard of learning, and found ways to celebrate. Congratulations to our winter activity participants, which included some excellent musical performances, strong playoff showings by teams, and finishing with state performances in wrestling and boys basketball. In addition to these items, high school staff is planning prom and our graduation ceremony, both indications that we have much to celebrate as we end this school year.
It is also exciting to think about what is next in our educational journey in Waseca. Currently, we are working on ways we may be able to capitalize on some of the things we’ve learned this school year that improved our work, so that we can maintain them into next year. The 2021-22 school year calendar is already completed and there is no plan to deviate from the key dates, or the core of having all students in school five days per week. We anticipate that the pandemic will be in a place where this can happen. However, we have learned a great deal about staff collaboration and the exceptional work that can occur when our teachers and staff have dedicated time to do this. Also we know students are learning skills such as independence, ownership of their work, and ability to access learning in new ways. In order to accomplish continuing this, the district is considering adding some days to the calendar dedicated to this purpose, either through distance learning for students, or creating some non-student days in the calendar.
There are many things to consider when analyzing this topic, such as childcare needs, staff contracts, community input, and the required number of days and hours students must be in school as directed by state statute. Our goal is to gather family and staff input, consider options with our leadership team, and propose the fall plan at our May School Board meeting. Our hope is that the changes we had to make to this year’s calendar in August is an anomaly, and going forward we will be able to adhere to the Board-adopted calendar, making planning easier for all.
We look forward to gathering feedback and insights from our community, and creating a plan for the next school year that is based on our standard five-day model, with perhaps some additional time for staff collaboration and student independence to continue the momentum this year has started in that area. While doing that, we won’t forget the great work our staff and students have accomplished this year, and will spend the time celebrating this spring as we can.