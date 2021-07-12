Hopefully everyone had a wonderful Independence Day and was able to spend some quality time outdoors. I got to enjoy the fresh air and the beautiful weather we had and couldn’t help but notice all the butterflies and other pollinators flying around as they fluttered from flower to flower in my garden. I found great satisfaction in knowing the plants I have can draw in the pollinators and be beneficial for them too.
Pollinators aren’t just bees and butterflies that everyone thinks about, but moths, bats, and all sorts of other insects are considered pollinators too. Having a safe garden space for pollinators to be drawn to, as well as have a safe haven for them, is a win-win for us all. Plants that have pollen provide protein, and the nectar provides carbohydrates for insects as they go from one plant to another. Pollinators help carry pollen from plant to plant, which in turn helps the plant reproduce. Without pollination we wouldn’t be able to have and enjoy all the plants that we love to see in our Minnesota landscapes. If interested in attracting more pollinators to your own garden, perhaps consider adding in a few new plants.
Pollinators are attracted to things that they know and that have color that can pull them in. Incorporating some native plants to your garden is a great way to start. Wild Lupine, Goatsbeard, Purple Coneflower, and Beebalm are all native plants to Minnesota. These are common plants to find in many people’s gardens, and not only help pollinators, but can add color and texture.
When the greenhouse season opens, not only are we drawn to what we know, but typically we pick out annuals by what we like to see. While these may not be native to Minnesota, pollinators still won’t shy away from them. Annuals that have bright colors and scents are going to attract more pollinators than others. Lantana is a great way to pull in pollinators with its citrusy scent and clusters of small flowers. Verbena has the same cluster like flowers, but vine more abundantly. Salvia is a classic flower choice that will also make the pollinators gather around.
Not everyone is keen on gardening, but even without a garden there are plant selections that are beneficial. One of the first blooming flowers of summer grows on a bush. Lilacs with their wonderful scent and large growing capacities, are not only great for privacy, but for pollinators too. Other classic ornamental bushes such as spirea are a great choice with their dainty white flowers. If one wanted a bush that was a statement piece, a butterfly bush is worth the investment.
Overall, whether you want to plant an elaborate garden or not, considering pollinators while you make foliage selections is recommended. Pollinators help our ecosystem run, and just considering a small plant for decoration can help. For more information on how to help our pollinators check out the UMN Bee Lab and UMN Extension website.