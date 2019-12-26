Hello from St. Paul,
Some people say you can’t pick up a newspaper anymore and find good news. I’m not sure that’s entirely true, but for those that think that way I have a fiscal story to share that is very positive.
For the remainder of this budget cycle, which ends this summer, our fiscal experts project Minnesota to have a $1.3 billion budget surplus.
It’s always good to see state tax collections going up instead of down. The economy is pretty strong, especially when you compare where we are today to what was said in our February forecast. Back then, some had thought there might be a recession next year or some form of economic slowdown. Now, those bad news scenarios are no longer being discussed.
A number of indicators have led to the $1.3 billion surplus. They include a growing number of sales taxes being collected, rising wages, and low unemployment.
In addition, the surplus allows us to completely fill the state’s budget reserve account. This means Minnesota now has $2.359 billion available the next time we face an economic downturn.
But most importantly, we have $1.3 billion to allocate before the legislature adjourns in May.
I do know this: with this news, we should be able to get through a session without talking about raising any of your taxes, because if there’s one thing a surplus proves it’s that state government does not need any more of your money.
To me, we should be looking at providing tax relief to Minnesotans with this surplus. Or another option would be to use some of the surplus on one time spending projects – such as roads and bridges.
What we are seeing now is that Minnesota can collect more in taxes if people are able to keep more of their money and spend it.
Approving laws that provided tax relief years ago helped create this positive economic condition. If we continue down this path, I believe the good news will continue.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you!
Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, is the state representative for District 24A, which includes Owatonna and Waseca. He can be reached by phone at 651-296-5368 or by email at rep.john.petersburg@house.mn.