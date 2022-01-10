Beginning the 2022 calendar year means approaching the halfway point of the 2021-22 school year for Waseca Public Schools.
As we navigate what is now the third year impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to work towards providing the best school experience we can for students and staff. Our teachers and staff have worked tirelessly to ensure we meet students where they are and keep them moving forward in their learning. We are continuing to work through any illness and absences, much like we would in any school year. Through it all, we hope that our students are having a great year and that school is looking as regular and routine as it possibly can.
Late winter and spring are exciting for a school district. We are in the thick of this year’s learning, with winter activities providing opportunities for our older students and the younger students getting into the next level of their year’s instruction. Winter classroom activities and trips are part of the experiences for many students, and of course, for our seniors, graduation begins to come into more clear view and the plans for the next steps of their journey are often solidified.
For our district administrators, this is the time of the year when we begin looking to next school year and making budget and staffing plans to coincide with students’ needs as they register for next year. Our School Board is reviewing mid-year results and progress towards the goals presented in our strategic plan and will begin discussions surrounding next year’s goals as this spring winds down. Also this spring, the Board will continue to consider the long-term planning for our facilities and the most effective plan moving forward for our students and district.
There is a lot of work to be done, as always, as our district continues to work towards our mission of empowering each learner to thrive in an ever-changing world. However, this time of the year is a powerful one, as we spend the next several months using what we have set up in the fall to move forward into the coming year. I find it to be one of the most exciting times of the year, with the focus being solely on our students and their growth, before getting into the anticipation of the end of the school year. On behalf of Waseca Public Schools,
I hope that each family and member of our community had a wonderful holiday season, and I look forward to continuing our journey in education together in 2022.