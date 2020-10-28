To the editor:
I am a recent graduate of Waseca High School. I was one of the over 4.0 graduates during my year, a member of the Marching Jays, a member of Show Choirs, and a member of many academic clubs.
For the past 6 months I have been searching for affordable housing for next year. Like many Minnesotans, housing has taken a significant amount of my paychecks. I am what is considered as “housing cost-burdened” due to spending significantly more than 30% of my paycheck for renting small, worn-down apartment spaces.
As an MSW student trying to put myself through graduate school while working a full-time job, it has become increasingly difficult to find rentals that allow me to live within my rural hometown areas. Many students utilize their parents or family-friends as places to stay while pursuing education, but when this is not an option it presents further barriers for those trying to better themselves.
The few rentals that are available are often run by large companies who are detached from the well-being of the community and the success of its residents. Gone are the days that housing can be obtained for young individuals who have don’t have cosigners or resources to supplement their income.
During my undergrad journey at the University of Minnesota, I worked long overnight hours followed by sleeping in my car outside my classroom in attempt to take out less student loans. I was often jealous of my peers who talked about how stressed they are because they had worked a 4 hour shift the night before when I had done over 10 hours. Affordable housing in the cities was extremely high at about $500 a month to live in a shared one-bedroom apartment—not including utilities.
When moving back to my hometown area, I was excited at the potential of paying significantly less for housing. Unfortunately, this was not the case within Mankato and a 45-minute radius. Looking for a 1-bedroom apartment includes a price-tag from $550-$1,300 per month! Currently I live with 5 other individuals with the idea of saving money, however, these people are all strangers to me. I was given no warning that they were moving in and absolutely no means of contact prior to move-in.
I am hard pressed for simple solutions, but I think it is important to acknowledge the difficulties of our current rental/housing market.
Michaela Bruder
Mankato