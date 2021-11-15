Recently, federal health officials released recommendations for some individuals to receive booster doses to better protect against COVID-19. I’ve received questions regarding who is eligible now and how that might change over time. It’s important to understand what role boosters serve in our fight against COVID-19 in order to best answer those questions.
Booster doses for any vaccine are given when the protection of the original vaccine begins to decline. Additional doses help our bodies remember how to recognize the virus and respond quickly to fight back. In addition, some people’s immune system needs more reminders than others. Those who are elderly, or whose immune systems are weak due to other factors may need more practice to produce the kind of response needed to fight off a disease.
It is normal vaccine practice to track how many people are affected by a disease, and how immunization rates and timing affect the amount of disease in a community. The ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices) regularly meets to examine this type of information. If changes in data are observed there are a number of factors the ACIP takes into consideration before deciding on recommendations. High among these are the benefits and harms of vaccine and the disease it works to prevent.
As I said, the goal of vaccination is to teach the body to recognize a disease as an intruder, and act to prevent infection. For this reason, persons with compromised immune systems were the first to be identified as a group who might need an additional vaccine dose to best protect them against COVID-19. With the most current recommendations, they additionally are recommended to receive a booster dose. For immunocompromised this means they are currently eligible for four doses of an mRNA vaccine.
As the medical community continues to watch and learn about COVID-19, they have been especially interested in how many of the people hospitalized are vaccinated. Over time, small changes have been seen in the number vaccinated people 65 or older being admitted to the hospital. Because the risk of harm for COVID-19 disease in this population is high, this is one of the groups that should receive a booster dose.
Additionally, it was recognized that how we live can affect the chances of infection. So while healthy fully vaccinated adults are well protected from COVID-19, they may work or live in settings which put them at high risk for exposure, which increase the chance of infection. This resulted in the addition of work settings to those who may currently receive a booster dose.
Because we’re still learning and the virus that causes COVID-19 is still changing, it is very possible that all of the population might need a booster dose at a later date. For now, know that if you are not eligible for a booster, it is because the vaccine is effectively preventing severe disease for others like you. Thank you for doing your part to prevent disease spread and protect yourself and our neighbors.
Dosing schedule in a chart format: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/clinical-considerations/covid-19-vaccines-us.html#dosing-schedule