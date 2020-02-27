March 1 is the first Sunday of Lent. The Gospel reading for most churches who follow the standard lectionary readings will be Matthew 4:1-11. This is Matthew’s account of Jesus being tempted by Satan.
There were three temptations that Jesus was confronted with, but when I discuss these three temptations with people, the common answer that I get from people is along the lines of, “That’s great Pastor, but that’s Jesus. He’s God and God doesn’t sin. These temptations have nothing to do with me.” Such responses fail to realize what these temptations actually were. Once we realize the heart of the issue of each of these temptations, it is easy to see that the temptations that Jesus was faced with are the same temptations that people are faced with every day since the fall of man into sin.
Take the first temptation for example – turning stones into bread. At this point Jesus was out in the wilderness for forty days without anything to eat. Then Satan come’s along and essentially says, “If you are the Son of God, take matters into your own hands and make these stones bread so that you can eat. I know you’re hungry.” Taking matters into our own hands is something that we are confronted with every day. Instead of letting God work through others and provide our needs, it is all to easy to take matters into our own hands to meet our needs ourselves.
The second temptation – jumping off the pinnacle temple – has to do with Jesus proving to Satan that He is the Son of God. It is as if Satan is asking Jesus, “Who’s your daddy?” Throughout the course of our lives we always feel as though we have to prove ourselves to others to have value and worth. But in God’s eyes, every single person has value and worth. And all who are baptized have the promise of God and the assurance of who they are – children of the heavenly Father. That is an identity that can never be taken away.
The third temptation Satan took Jesus to a high mountain and showed him all the nations of the world. Satan is seeking to give Jesus exactly what he wants. Satan is looking to give Jesus all then nations of the world just for a small gesture. In doing so Jesus would get exactly what He came for. In other words, Satan is giving Jesus an easy way out and not bear the crucifixion.
We like to take the easy way out. We prefer life to be easy without any pain or suffering. However, pain and suffering are the effects of sin in our world and a reality of this side of heaven.
During this time of Lent, when we like to fast from something, we are training ourselves that what we actually need God will provide. By fasting with Jesus, we train ourselves to have faith that God will provide for our needs, provides our identity, and provides the way to be in communion with Him.
Soli Deo gloria.