Lawmakers received some great economic news recently, as our economic analysts projected a $1.6 billion state budget surplus for the upcoming 2022-23 budget cycle. This is nearly $3 billion more than the previous projection made in November indicating a $1.273 billion deficit.
Our budget projections were one of the uncertainties coming into the 2021 session, as they had been on the negative side. Friday’s announcement is good news for us as it gives us a clearer path towards crafting a new two-year budget.
According to the report, the massive change is due in part to fiscal actions taken by the federal government that were not taken into account during the November forecast, better than expected revenue collections, and lowered state spending. It also indicated that improvements to the economic outlook have not been spread equally as unemployment continues to disproportionately impact lower-wage workers.
Most people would look at this good news and believe we are headed in the right direction and would have plenty of money for our state’s programs without the need to raise any taxes. However, one day before the forecast was even announced, Governor Walz, Speaker Hortman and other liberal activists held a press conference discussing their belief that taxes must still be raised. And on the day the $1.6 billion surplus was announced, the Governor stated he would be keeping his tax increase plans on the table.
To me, that sends a poor message to the families and Main Street business owners who have struggled, and continue to struggle, through this pandemic. The Governor’s and Democrats’ budget proposals put forward tax hikes that would raise taxes on families of every income level. I believe this would slow our economic recovery, and hinder our efforts to help businesses, jobs, and paychecks come roaring back to pre-COVID levels and beyond. With a Republican-controlled Senate and a DFL controlled House, the budget will have to be negotiated from different viewpoints. It will be very unlikely that any tax increases will be in the final budget.
We will continue to move forward on budget talks, look for any final decision to be made in mid-May. But we can rest easier knowing Minnesota’s economy is headed in the right direction, which is great news for every Minnesotan.