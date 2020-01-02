By a quirk of the calendar (or perhaps by divine providence), the first day of our calendar year always falls on the eighth day of the 12 Days of Christmas (Dec. 25 to Jan. 5). Why should we make note of that? The eighth day was the day for all male children born among the people of Israel to be circumcised, according to God’s command to Abraham in Genesis 17:12, “He who is eight days old among you shall be circumcised, every male child in your generations.”
Luke 2:21 confirms that this was done in the life of our Lord Jesus: “And when eight days were completed for the circumcision of the Child, His name was called JESUS, the name given by the angel before He was conceived in the womb.” Jesus, the Son of God, took on our human flesh and blood and came to live among us so that He would be able to endure suffering, pain, and even death in order to free us from our sins and the punishment we deserve for them. And so at just 8 days old, Jesus experienced bloodshed and pain for us, a small taste of what was to come when He went to the cross for us as an adult.
The start of a new year for us is often a time for reflection, for looking back and for looking ahead. As we look back honestly, we notice our failures, our sins, our inability to do what is right all the time. We would like to do better in the new year, to keep our new year’s resolutions, but many of them (most of them?) end up broken within a few days. We can’t make ourselves as good as we would like to be, much less as good as God’s commandments demand us to be.
That’s why it’s good for us to remember on January 1 how Jesus began to shed His blood for us at His circumcision on the eighth day of His life. “Without shedding of blood there is no forgiveness” (Hebrews 9:22). So He “loved us and washed us from our sins in His own blood” (Revelation 1:5). “In Him we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of His grace” (Ephesians 1:7). We have been redeemed (bought back from sin and death) because Jesus paid the price for us with His own bloody death. “Having now been justified by His blood, we shall be saved from wrath through Him.” (Romans 5:8). God is no longer angry with us about our sins, because Jesus’ blood makes us perfect in God’s eyes.
Through Jesus’ blood, the guilt of all the past years is gone, and we can enter into the new year with hope for the future. Jesus’ blood covers us every day of the year, every day of our life, and it will lead us on into eternal life with God, where we will join those who “washed their robes and made them white in the blood of the Lamb” (Revelation 7:14).
God’s richest blessings be yours in the new year and always, through the blood of Jesus.