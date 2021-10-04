To the editor:
The Waseca Marching Classic is BACK!!
On Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, the Waseca Marching Classic Committee hosted the 34th annual Waseca Marching Classic, and it was a huge success. The streets were filled with many eager parade fans to watch six bands displaying their musical talents along with dignitaries, royalty, floats and the Classic Car Cruise. In addition to the parade, the Field Competition took place at the Waseca Junior/Senior High School football field, 12 bands participating, also provided many exciting performances. Over 1,000 band students, including the Waseca Marching Jays, performed to enlighten our listening ears. The many spectators enjoyed their high energy style performance.
This special event is made possible because of the outstanding cooperation, participation and support of the Waseca Business Community, City of Waseca, Waseca Public Schools, Waseca Band Boosters and the many who volunteer their time and efforts. Thank you to the residents of the southeast Waseca area (in and around Grace Lutheran Church and the City of Waseca Public Safety Building) for allowing the many bands to stage in your front yards.
The Classic is special for the Waseca community because of the many excellent bands, parade participants and visitors. It showcases our many fine businesses and wonderful people of Waseca. It was a great time for everyone as music and excitement filled the air and the weather was at its best.
The Classic Committee is already looking forward and beginning to plan for the 35th Annual Waseca Marching Classic. Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 17, 2022.
If anyone would like to be a part of this committee and share your ideas, new members are welcome.
Thank you, Waseca, for helping make the 34th Marching Classic and outstanding success!
Edna Burns, President
Waseca, MN