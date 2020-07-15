In the past few months, it feels like the world has crashed around us. Many of us have experienced feelings of hopelessness and ineffectiveness as COVID-19 wreaks havoc on the lives of ourselves and loved ones (whether it be physical health, mental health, or economic security) and with the horrific death of George Floyd challenging us to address the myriad of ways that racism blocks Black communities from thriving.
My method of stress relief is reading books and watching movies. I find great comfort in getting lost in stories, traveling to other countries and time periods. However, when these traumatic incidents occurred, I was too exhausted after reading news reports and analysis to read books and watch movies. Instead I took a break to process these important changes in the history of our culture, our communities, my life by hiking, gardening, and thinking.
Now that I have had time to process the initial understanding of these two crises, I have found that, more than ever, stories are important to our healing. Stories provide windows into other viewpoints, life experiences, and possibilities. From reading the Harry Potter series, I witnessed the defining moments that turned the odd and clumsy Neville Longbottom into the only wizard brave enough to stand up against Voldemort when seemingly all hope was lost. From reading "Between the World and Me," I understood the questions and fears that run through Ta-Nehisi Coates’s head as he walks down the street in his black body. Stories help us understand, help us find new solutions.
To this end, Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System is partnering with One Book One Minnesota — a statewide book club that invites Minnesotans of all ages to read a common title and come together virtually to enjoy, reflect, and discuss—to start a community conversation about race. This summer’s book, "A Good Time for the Truth: Race in Minnesota" edited by Sun Yung Shin, is available for checkout at our libraries (which are scheduled to reopen by appointment on July 20) as well as available for free e-book downloads at eBooks Minnesota through the end of August.
We will be holding a discussion via Zoom in August facilitated by one of the contributors to the book (details to be announced soon). Reading this book in community offers some Minnesotans the opportunity to see their experiences broadly shared while it gives others a chance to educate themselves — and to discover ways to act on their convictions.
At one of our Fairytale and Folklore Festival events this summer, author Donna Jo Napoli said, “Reading is an active experience. When you’re reading, everybody reads a book differently. Your picture of what happened is different—you’ve created it. Reading itself is a creative activity.” We hope that you join us as we read and discuss this book, knowing that each one of us will read the book differently and have unique viewpoints to share.