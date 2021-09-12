Last week, Waseca Public Schools’ students return to school for the 2021-22 school year.
Programs have been operating all summer, and our fall activities have been underway for several weeks, but there is always something special about the first week of a new school year. Of all the emotions that can arise, the most prevalent for me is always that of hope. I am hopeful that our students have a successful academic year, learning the content and social skills they need to be successful in the world. I am hopeful that our students remain healthy, both physically and mentally, as they navigate their lives. And I am hopeful that our staff is able to bring their talents and expertise to their role in such a way that both the students and the adults make the growth we know they can.
All of this hope is encouraging, but then I remind myself that hope itself is not a strategy. As a school district, we carefully plan our actions through our strategic plan, and building and department leaders spend time with their teams creating specific action items to support this strategic plan. Our teachers have been, and will be, working tirelessly to get to know students academically and as individuals, so they can meet them where they are and support them in their growth.
The phrase, “It is okay to be where you are, but it is not okay to stay there,” comes to mind. Our students have worked through a challenging last few school years, and that means that they are not all in the same place with the same needs. Our teachers and staff stand ready to help determine the right support for each student and keep moving forward.
We also know that we need to remain vigilant in our health and safety planning. Mask recommendations, increased cleaning protocols and air circulation and encouraging students and staff to stay home when they are showing symptoms are just a few of the examples of how we’re accomplishing this. In order to keep growing as educators, our staff has the opportunity to collaborate with each other and attend targeted professional development activities, so that they can best meet the needs of each learner they get to work with.
As with any strategic plan, the staff that is tasked with implementing the plan are vitally important, and Waseca Public Schools employs the best. In every department and role, our talented staff is dedicated to doing their part to make the school experience the best it possibly can be for each student. We have great people, which leads to great work, and Waseca is very fortunate for that.
Our mission is to empower each learner to thrive in an ever-changing world. There is no doubt that the world we are in at this time is changing by the day, and we are committed to preparing our students to enter that world and succeed. Welcome back to a new school year and I look forward to continuing our partnership in education.