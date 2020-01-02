Now that we are wrapping up the holiday season, you’re likely ready to take down your décor and prepare for the new year. There are several invasive hitchhikers you could have been unwittingly hosting on your greenery over the holidays. Luckily, there are some easy ways to ensure that you don’t spread these issues throughout Minnesota.
Insects and diseases can grab a ride on holiday greenery brought into Minnesota from other states. Additionally, plants that are sometimes sold as holiday greenery are actually invasive plants that can cause problems here in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) does inspect holiday products for these invasive species, but you can also do your part to help prevent the spread of these issues.
The issues we’re worried about here in Minnesota include elongate hemlock scale, boxwood blight, Oriental bittersweet, and gypsy moth, among several others. These diseases, pests, and plants can easily sneak into and around Minnesota. For example, a disease called boxwood blight and a plant called Oriental bittersweet could be found in greenery and centerpieces. Gypsy moth and elongate hemlock scale are two insects that can be moved around on Christmas trees.
Elongate hemlock scale is the biggest concern in Minnesota this year; it has become quite an issue for Frasier fir producers in the mid-Atlantic states. This scale insect is small and feeds on the sap from hemlocks, firs, and spruces. Its feeding can cause needles to yellow and fall off.
The MDA has been working with suppliers and sellers in Minnesota to remove trees, wreaths, and other greenery infested with elongate hemlock scale. Though this insect isn’t established in Minnesota yet, there are concerns it could become a problem for Minnesota Christmas tree producers, nurseries, and local forests.
If you buy your trees and other greens from a Minnesota source, you should not be at risk of spreading these issues. However, if you’re unsure of where your greenery originated, or if you know your decorations are not from Minnesota, do your part when the holiday season is over to protect our environment from those potential disease and pest issues.
The MDA suggests that you follow this advice:
• Do not toss trees and greenery into backyard woods or your compost pile.
• Use a city or county organized tree and greenery pick-up or drop-off. (Owatonna has a compost facility that accepts trees and wreaths, located at 400 W. 32nd Ave. Dundas has a solid waste facility at 3800 E. 145th St. There are yard waste compost sites in Blooming Prairie, Ellendale, Faribault, and Northfield, but those are largely closed for the winter.)
• If your city or county does not have an organized pick-up or drop-off, burn the greens. Check with local ordinances first and follow them.
If you suspect your greenery may be infested with an invasive insect or disease, contact the MDA’s Arrest the Pest line at 1-888-545-6684 or arrest.the.pest@state.mn.us. Or, contact me, Claire LaCanne, at 507-330-0447 or lacanne@umn.edu.
Claire LaCanne is the agricultural extension educator for Steele and Rice counties. Reach her at lacanne@umn.edu.