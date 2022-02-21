It may have felt like -22 degrees on Saturday, Feb. 12, but that didn’t stop 125 hardy visitors from bundling up and venturing outside to enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides, hot cocoa, s’mores by the campfire, and log cutting demonstrations by Rockin’ Circle R Ranch during our Winter Charm on the Farm event at Farmamerica.

Kids creatively painted our snow piles, and everyone enjoyed the opportunity to snowshoe for free.

Visitors from as close as Waseca and Waconia to as far away as Australia participated. So, who is the hardiest of them all? It is a tie between the bundled-up kiddos unaffected by the cold, our volunteers who endured the elements for four hours, and the guy from Australia who is in Minnesota on a business trip for 88 days. He was looking for something to do in the area, so he decided to truly embrace the Minnesota winter experience and joined us at Farmamerica while his friends back home basked in the 75-degree Fahrenheit sunshine.

This event was in partnership with the Waseca Sleigh & Cutter Festival, and we’re thankful for their support from our volunteers, attendees, the Waseca Sleigh & Cutter Festival and Rockin’ Circle R Ranch.

Next up? We are planning field trips for elementary students and the debut of our revamped Ag Career Exploration program, which is a day filled with six different hands-on career experiences for seventh and eighth graders. We’re looking for volunteers to help us and school groups to join us. Let me know if you want to learn more or stay tuned for updates in March.

Jessica Rollins is the executive director of Farmamerica.

