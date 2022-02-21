...HEAVY SNOW TODAY ACROSS CENTRAL MINNESOTA INTO NORTHERN
WISCONSIN FOLLOWED BY WIDESPREAD SNOW THROUGH TUESDAY ACROSS THE
REGION...
.A long duration snowfall event will cause travel impacts across
the region beginning today and lasting through Tuesday. The
heaviest snow will fall along an east to west line across central
Minnesota into northern Wisconsin, namely along and north of a
line from Madison to Saint Cloud to Hayward. Snowfall amounts in
this region are likely to be in the 10 to 14 inch range, with
locally higher amounts possible. Most of this snow will fall
today. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for this area.
The band of snow will gradually weaken while a second broader
swath of snow develops across the rest of the coverage this
afternoon through tonight, before exiting the area Tuesday
evening. It is in this timeframe when central to southern
Minnesota and western Wisconsin will see snow. Most locations will
see 3 to 6 inches of snow tonight through Tuesday. There is a
chance for an icy mix to develop across southern Minnesota this
afternoon and evening. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for
the remaining counties beginning today and lasting through
Tuesday.
As mentioned earlier, travel impacts are expected through Tuesday
as the snow begins in your location. This will be a lighter and
more fluffy snow. Northeast winds of 20 to 25 mph will lead to
areas of blowing and drifting snow. Please plan on extra travel
time to reach your destination. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
Locally higher amounts are possible. Brief intermittent freezing
drizzle is possible when the precipitation starts before
changing over to all snow.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and south central
and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will make for difficult travel. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind
chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
&&
Kids enjoyed snowshoeing and snow painting despite the brisk weather.
It may have felt like -22 degrees on Saturday, Feb. 12, but that didn’t stop 125 hardy visitors from bundling up and venturing outside to enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides, hot cocoa, s’mores by the campfire, and log cutting demonstrations by Rockin’ Circle R Ranch during our Winter Charm on the Farm event at Farmamerica.
Kids creatively painted our snow piles, and everyone enjoyed the opportunity to snowshoe for free.
Visitors from as close as Waseca and Waconia to as far away as Australia participated. So, who is the hardiest of them all? It is a tie between the bundled-up kiddos unaffected by the cold, our volunteers who endured the elements for four hours, and the guy from Australia who is in Minnesota on a business trip for 88 days. He was looking for something to do in the area, so he decided to truly embrace the Minnesota winter experience and joined us at Farmamerica while his friends back home basked in the 75-degree Fahrenheit sunshine.
This event was in partnership with the Waseca Sleigh & Cutter Festival, and we’re thankful for their support from our volunteers, attendees, the Waseca Sleigh & Cutter Festival and Rockin’ Circle R Ranch.
Next up? We are planning field trips for elementary students and the debut of our revamped Ag Career Exploration program, which is a day filled with six different hands-on career experiences for seventh and eighth graders. We’re looking for volunteers to help us and school groups to join us. Let me know if you want to learn more or stay tuned for updates in March.
Jessica Rollins is the executive director of Farmamerica.