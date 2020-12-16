Since the coronavirus arrived in mid-March and began to wreak havoc on the way people live their lives and operate their business, lawmakers have been bracing for poor economic news at the state level.
On Dec. 1, our state economists released their November economic forecast. While not perfect, the results were actually better than many of us would have hoped for.
In the current budget cycle that ends in June, we went from a projected $2.3 billion deficit to a $641 million surplus. In the 2022-2023 budget which begins in July, the projected deficit was trimmed from $4.7 billion to $1.273 billion deficit.
According to the financial experts, the positive changes resulted from nearly $2 billion in more-than-expected revenue collections, particularly in the areas of sales taxes and business investments. There’s also nearly $1 billion in decreased spending. The bulk of this is occurring in the health and human services arena, while E-12 Education is also spending less due to lower than expected public school enrollment.
So where do we go from here?
The November forecast is great for a budget planning standpoint, but the official surplus or deficit number won’t arrive until February. Regardless, if we have a surplus we need to focus it on delivering relief to the Main Street business owners who have been devastated by Gov. Walz’s executive orders. Far too many restaurants, bars, and other businesses across our state have permanently closed because of the shutdown. We need to ensure those that remain open stay open, and we need to deliver aid to those who need it the most.
As for the deficit projected for the next budget cycle, keep in mind that this forecast does not include any potential federal stimulus funds, which has been discussed in Washington for some time now and would help offset any budget deficit Minnesota may have. Our state also has $2.4 billion set aside in budget reserves for times just like this.
While it’s safe to say every option is on the table when putting the state’s budget together, in my opinion the tax increase option should be long gone. Countless Minnesotans have struggled due to the coronavirus and its after-effects; there is simply no good reason for state government to make their lives even more difficult by raising any tax.
The 2021 session begins in early January. Thank you once again for your support on Election Day. It is an honor to represent your interests in the Minnesota House, and I look forward to serving as your state representative for another two years.