As autumn approaches, the Waseca Area Foundation (WAF) prepares for its fall granting round, an exciting time because the grants awarded support or sustain community development projects and programs which are responsive to the changing community needs of Waseca, Janesville, and New Richland. The grants support cultural, wellness, recreational, environmental, civic, and social service opportunities, as well as promoting quality education. In 2019 the WAF awarded grants over $400,000 in Waseca County, supporting 47 nonprofits. Grants have ranged from hundreds of dollars to thousands of dollars.
In addition, $57,000 in scholarships were awarded to students from Waseca, Janesville, and New Richland. The Grant/Scholarship Committee strives to be prudent stewards of the funds which are allocated. They ascertain that the funds will go to a nonprofit organization, and they strive to provide grants to projects that have the greatest potential for long-term community benefits. In addition, the committee considers community needs that are not currently being met or projects that promote volunteer participation and citizen involvement in meeting our community’s needs.
In August, the WAF was awarded $20,000 from the Minnesota Disaster Recovery Fund at the Minnesota Council on Foundations. With these funds, the WAF created the Better Days Ahead COVID Grant for COVID 19 Relief/Support. Eligible groups for these dollars are IRS 501(c)(3) not-for-profits, public agencies, or units of government. The Grant Committee will consider the activities and initiatives that would be supported by the funds, the number of people who will be served, as well as how the organizational needs have changed since the COVID 19 pandemic.
Applications for grants — the EF Johnson Foundation, Janesville Area Foundation, and Better Days Ahead COVID Relief Grant — are available online at www.wasecaareafoundation.org. Once completed, applications must be mailed to Amy Potter, Executive Director of the WAF at pota@waseca.k12.mn.us or it can be sent to Waseca Area Foundation, Attn: Amy Potter, 501 East Elm Avenue, Central Building, Waseca, MN 56093. All applications must be received by Sept. 30.
The WAF encourages groups, agencies, and organizations to apply for a grant this fall, funding a project that can improve or strengthen our community.