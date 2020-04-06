There is no doubt that Coronavirus (COVID-19) has and will continue to impact our small town community. While it may seem at times that life or circumstances are rapidly changing, there are many small town values that continue to remain the same.
First off, we must continue to care for each other. Caring for each other takes on many unique forms, just as it was before Coronavirus became a pandemic. While Social Distancing and Governor Walz’s “stay at home” order may be minor hurdles in caring for the people of our community, there are still ways. Supporting our local businesses, donating to the Janesville Food Shelf, calling neighbors to check-in, or simply waving to people passing by still show care.
The staff at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton School District had a virtual meeting on March 25 and part of the meeting was interacting with Willow Sweeney. Willow is a co-founder of Top 20 Training and has previously worked with our JWP staff. One powerful message from Willow’s appearance that hit home with our staff was “giving grace.” Our community will be stronger if we are able to recognize these uncertain times may bring about different emotions in people. Giving grace will not only help other people, but also encourage a positive mindset in each one of us.
Lastly, I frequently get emails from staff and community members asking, “How can I help?” While there are some areas to help in the school district, this simple question should be asked of our neighbors and community. One staple of a thriving community is pulling together in difficult times, and I anticipate our Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton community will rise to the challenge.