The past many months, we’ve had a lot of focus on our physical state of wellness. And certainly, this has been critically important.
Health is multi-faceted and is described by the World Health Organization in their constitution as “a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being.” After 20 months of pandemic, we have experienced collective trauma. Our social and mental well-being has been compromised.
How, then, can we begin to achieve better balance and work towards regaining our true health?
Recognizing all the hazards helps us plan activities that achieve the right balance for our current state of wellness. What are our stressors? What factors do we have in our control that can minimize these stresses without adding other unacceptable stresses? How do our choices and desires impact those around us?
The answers to these questions are very personal and can be quite complex. If we’re feeling overwhelmed, it is understandable to yearn for events that are predictable especially when they hold deep-seated memories.
In our current state of pandemic, these defaults can have unintended consequences. A traditional family gathering with a mix of ages and disease susceptibilities without good preparation can be a recipe for disease spread and severe illness.
Just like we need to be sure our turkey is cooked to 165⁰F to prevent salmonella, we should stay home if we have a fever, cough, runny nose or are otherwise not well.
This can be difficult when we’ve long-anticipated a gathering and can be especially frustrating if we’ve done good disease prevention by being vaccinated against influenza, COVID-19, whooping cough and other illnesses. However, many vaccines provide excellent protection against severe illness, but do not fully prevent disease.
Someone lightly symptomatic paired with someone without immune protection can result in severe illness. That’s a gift that’s not worth sharing with people we care about.
Having open conversations prior to gatherings not only about the excitement of seeing each other, but also what a gathering will entail and what backup plans are if something goes awry can help, not only our physical health, but also our mental health.
Many find gatherings stressful in a normal year. It can be helpful to know who is coming, when they’ll arrive, and what the expectations might be around food, gifts and length of stay. Adding to the conversation information about testing and vaccination status might be too much for some, while just asking that everyone arrive symptom free might be too little for others.
Remember, we have all been impacted by the events happening the last 20 months in different but critical ways. Healing from these traumatic events will require us to lean in together, as families and as a community. We can start now by talking about how we are feeling and making plans that best balance our health.