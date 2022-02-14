COVID-19 has caused a lot of disruption for our young people. Children under the age of 5 may not remember life before COVID. For my kids, a ‘nose check’ seems just as normal as a temperature check when someone isn’t feeling well. Yet, this introduction to life has been necessary to keep our community functioning and as healthy as possible.
Across the pandemic, seven Waseca County children have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Our first littlest person was admitted in May of 2020 and our most recent was in November of 2021. While this number is much smaller than our adult hospitalizations (203) it is a concern. Many of these children had no underlying health conditions that would explain their need to seek medical care for COVID infection.
There are also documented cases across the country of children with long COVID, “a condition marked by new, returning, or ongoing symptoms such as brain fog and chronic fatigue” according to Kathy Katella in Yale Medicine. Though rare, the serious condition Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children has also presented in COVID-positive children, affecting and potentially damaging multiple organs. We are still learning about the lingering effects of COVID infection. We don’t yet have a full understanding of why some are more impacted than others when they get COVID-19.
These concerns are close to my heart. My family includes preschoolers with varying health conditions. Like many, I wonder whether our prevention methods are causing more harm than good. I fear that my child with underlying conditions may have severe impacts from COVID. I also strongly desire my children to have a stable, predictable and welcoming community in which to grow and learn.
Less illness will help our community continue to be stable and predictable. When we have ongoing COVID-19 spread, children who are ill miss school, their parents miss work, and many in our community feel fear or apprehension that make a stable, welcoming community more difficult to realize.
It has been shown that “regardless of the variant, vaccines remain the best public health measure to protect people from COVID-19, slow transmission, and reduce the likelihood of new variants emerging,” according to the Minnesota Department of Health. In other words, vaccines prevent illness.
Vaccinations for children are always carefully studied before they are approved for use. Currently approved COVID-19 vaccines are available for anyone 5 or older.
The federal government was scheduled to review the data from Pfizer for pediatric doses for those age 6 month to 4 years this week. We hope that COVID vaccine for this age group will be approved soon. I will be excited to have this prevention tool for my children. While the Omicron variant had us wondering, data shows vaccines are still highly effective at preventing severe illness.
If you remain concerned about vaccine safety for our children, you can find more information about COVID-19 vaccines at cdc.org. You can also call us at Public Health 507-835-0685 or talk to your medical provider.