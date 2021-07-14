Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT FREEBORN...NORTHEASTERN FARIBAULT...STEELE...SOUTHEASTERN BLUE EARTH AND SOUTHERN WASECA COUNTIES... At 908 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Hartland, or 14 miles northwest of Albert Lea, moving northeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include... Owatonna, Albert Lea, Wells, Blooming Prairie, New Richland, Clarks Grove, Ellendale, Minnesota Lake, Alden, Glenville, Geneva and Hartland. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 PM CDT for south central Minnesota.