To the editor:
On Saturday, September 21, 2019 the Waseca Marching Classic Committee hosted the 32nd annual Waseca Marching Classic, and it was a huge success. The streets were filled with many eager parade fans to watch eight bands displaying their musical talents along with dignitaries, royalty, floats and the Classic Car Cruise. In addition to the parade the Field Competition took place at the Waseca High School football field, 10 bands participating, also provided many exciting performances. The many spectators enjoyed their high energy style performance.
This special event is made possible because of the outstanding cooperation, participation and support of the Waseca Business Community, City of Waseca, Waseca Public Schools, Waseca Band Boosters and the many who volunteer their time and efforts. Thank you to the residents of the Southeast Waseca (area in and around Grace Lutheran Church and the City of Waseca Public Safety Building) for allowing the many bands to stage in your front yards.
The Classic is special for the City of Waseca because of the many excellent bands, parade participants and visitors. It showcases our many fine businesses and wonderful people of Waseca. It was a great time for everyone as music and excitement filled the air and the weather was at its best.
The Classic Committee is already looking forward and beginning to plan for the 33rd Annual Waseca Marching Classic. Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 19, 2020.
If anyone would like to be a part of this committee and share your ideas, new members are welcome.
Thank you, Waseca, for helping make the 32nd Marching Classic and outstanding success!
Edna Burns, President
Waseca Marching Classic Committee
Waseca