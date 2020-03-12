If you have been a Christian or been in Christian worship, you know those words are the beginning of the Lord’s Prayer. Usually we focus on the words of the prayer (which is a good thing to do), but in this article, I want to highlight one traditional practice of the Western Church: the ringing of the church bell three times during the Lord’s Prayer.
This practice began with medieval monks. They had seen that during the spring and the fall, the farmers needed to be out in the fields whenever the conditions were right. So, the monks would ring the church bells during the Lord’s Prayer so that anyone out in the fields could pray along. The first bell rings on “Our Father.” The second bell rings at the words “Give us this day our daily bread,” and the third bell rings out the “Amen.”
It is important to note the petitions emphasized by the bells. Our Father is in heaven puts his holy name on his children to make his kingdom come on earth as it is in heaven. Our daily bread is our Father's gift to us, given to us through farmers and millers and grocers. We pray that he would give us these good things, enough for every day. As our bodies are sustained by food, so our souls are sustained by the forgiveness of sins, now until we are delivered from evil. Even when we harvest the grain grown, we remember that all in the end is Thine. Amen!
And, there’s more. Notice two implications from this practice. First, this is a missional practice of the medieval church. What does that mean? The worship within the walls of their building rang out to connect them to everything that happens on every other day of the week and everywhere else in their community. They understood the seasons of the year, that in certain seasons the farmers needed to attend to their crops, and they made appropriate accommodations so that all could look to and remember their Lord and Savior Jesus Christ wherever they were.
Second, this is a communal act. What does that mean? The medieval church understood that the Lord’s Prayer, as well as any act of Christian worship, is not just an act of individual piety. Even something you can do on your own, like praying, is an act that incorporates you into the Body of Christ; it’s a practice by which you share in the life of the whole Christian Church. In praying the Lord’s Prayer and in the ringing of the bell, we find one way to remember and express the truth that we are not alone; we are brothers and sisters in Christ. We share the Lord’s Prayer with all Christians since the time of the disciples. Even as we go our separate ways, we still walk together.
Peace.