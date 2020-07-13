These hot, hot days of July make me yearn for a cool, grass-drenching, corn watering rain — a rain that cools the temperature and brings a freshness to the humidity-laden air. I am reminded of those type of rain events by the day’s devotion that had me reading Isaiah 55:10-12 and the words “as the rain and snow come down from heaven, and do not return without watering the earth … so is my word that goes out from my mouth.” I am grateful for the words that challenge and the words that comfort when I read the Good News.
The words that challenge always seem to be offered just for the days I’m living. These particular 2020 days are days when it seems that selfishness has taken root in our society. Our differing opinions offer opportunities to bicker, argue, and disagree — for some they become vocal shouting matches; for others, they bring sadness and pain. Just as Jesus taught through parables, so these words from the prophet Isaiah can be an analogy for our words and actions. Do the words that come from my mouth accomplish what I desire? Do they achieve a purpose? Are our words carefully selected especially when we are a people who make claims of being a Christian and a believer?
The daily news is filled with examples of words and actions that exemplify a society that has turned inward and is thinking primarily of ME. How do we turn our words into those that uphold, support, and guide others to the justice and grace that is Jesus Christ? Can we slow our tongues enough to think of the impact our words may have on a broken world? Can we offer words that are seeds of kindness and gentleness?
One day, our medical experts will find a vaccine for COVID-19 — just as they did for polio, diphtheria, and tuberculosis. Please Almighty God, let it be so. What will the outcome be for our society? Will our actions in our time of pandemic show others that we relied on God and trusted His guidance? Will we go forth in joy to find the peace that God has waiting for each of us in the Son? Can we show our communities that we are led by a God of grace and love? Let that be our prayer in this time. Let us protect one another, let kindness and grace rule in this time so much so that the “the mountains and hills burst into song before us, and all the trees of the field clap their hands!”