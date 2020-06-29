In the recent months there has been a lot of turmoil. For some, all of this seems to be as though the world is ending. It is in difficult times such as these that many begin to pray.
Prayer is often something that we do when we do not know what else to do. After all, the Apostle Paul instructs us to “pray without ceasing” (1 Thessalonians 5:17). This does not mean that we take every minute of every day to pray and we do nothing else. Rather this is instruction to pray with resolve. This means that we pray persistently and with confidence for all things.
And in times like these people begin to pray in such a manner. Largely out of fear and the sense of not having control over anything. Times such as these help us remember that we are at the mercy of the Almighty God, maker of heaven and earth, and His Fatherly Divine goodness and mercy. And in times when things are difficult, and we are at a loss for words, we need simple prayers.
The Bible is filled with simple prayers. If we look at the Psalms, every Psalm is a prayer that our Lord provides for us. If we remember the lepers who Jesus healed, their simple prayer was, “Lord, have mercy.” And if we consider the Lord’s Prayer, we find that it is a simple prayer that prays for everything we need to maintain this body and life and the world.
All times are a time to pray, but in difficult times we are reminded of that fact. We ought not be ashamed of the simple prayers that saints around the world have prayed for generations. We join them in prayer saying, “How long, O Lord?” And as Christians, when we pray, we find that we are turning our trust and confidence to Jesus, joining the John in the book of Revelation in praying, “Come quickly, Lord Jesus.” Amen.