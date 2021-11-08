As we’ve made our way through the first quarter of the school year, it’s clear that COVID-19 has not gone away. The number one priority at JWP is to fulfill our promise to the community: We promise to provide a supportive environment where unique learning experiences empower all for their chosen life adventure.
A committee of administrators, staff, and School Board members worked together over the summer to create a COVID-10 mitigation plan that works best for our community for the 2021-22 school year. Every day, the administrators and school nurse look at our school data and evaluate whether certain mitigation strategies need to be tightened for a classroom, grade level, or group of students.
Here are the key layers to the JWP COVID-19 mitigation plan:
Staying home when sick: Families are continually reminded to keep themselves and their children home if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Our school nurse is always available to counsel families when they have questions about whether their child should come to school.
Hygiene, cleaning and ventilation: Handwashing and sanitizer stations are available in every classroom and throughout common areas of the building. Students and staff practice covering coughs to prevent spreading all illnesses, including COVID-19. The custodial staff continues to have high cleaning standards. Air purification systems have been installed throughout the building.
Physical distancing and masks: Student desks are set at least 3 feet apart in nearly all classrooms. We recommend unvaccinated people wear masks indoors, and at certain times, masks and further physical distancing are required for groups of students when the risk of transmission in that group or classroom is high.
Contact tracing and quarantining: With every reported positive COVID-19 case, the JWP Preparedness Committee works to identify anyone in the building who may have been in close contact with that person. Close contacts are notified by email, and families are given the option to quarantine and test for an infection. Close contacts are required to closely monitor symptoms and stay home if any symptoms develop.
Testing: Rapid antigen tests are available at no cost to every student, and staff have access to free saliva tests at any time. We require all students and staff presenting symptoms to test for COVID-19 and show a negative result before returning to the building.
Vaccination: Eligible students and staff are encouraged to talk with their health care providers about COVID-19 vaccination.
As we navigate through educating our community’s students during a pandemic, I want to thank the community members for their support in helping us keep as many students in classrooms as possible this year. I appreciate your understanding as we balance communicating the COVID-19 situation in our building while respecting the privacy of our children’s health information. For the most up-to-date information about the cases in our building, watch the COVID-19 Dashboard on our website. If you have concerns about the safety of your student, please feel free to contact me directly.