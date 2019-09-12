As fall approaches, my favorite season, I think of our public hunting lands and conservation. With fields already being permeated with goose hunters, the woods soon with archery hunters; I think about how and why these hunting lands are here.
Many think of those who help create and save these public lands as conservationists. I think of them as HUNTERS! The State of Minnesota has 1,140 public Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs), Waseca County currently has 15 WMAs totaling around 2,676 acres. Many of these properties would not be here or maintained without the help of hunters and anglers. The state’s main revenue source for their operating budget is through hunting and fishing fees, as well as from federal taxes on hunting and fishing equipment. These fees and taxes were responsible for over 85% of the states $1.2 billion dollars in revenue. This of course does not include millions of dollars donated by hunters to conservation programs like Pheasants Forever, Ducks Unlimited and Deer Hunters Association, just to name a few.
Theodore Roosevelt, the nations 26th President, a hunter himself said “In a civilized and cultivated country, wild animals only continue to exist at all when preserved by sportsmen….The excellent people who protest against all hunting, and consider sportsmen as enemies of wildlife, are ignorant of the fact that in reality the genuine sportsman is by all odds the most important factor in keeping the larger and more valuable wild creatures from total extermination.”
In the early 1900s the United States had only half a million whitetail deer, very few ducks, and 100,000 wild turkeys left. With over a decade of hunters conservation efforts there are roughly 32 million whitetails, 44 million ducks, and 7 million turkeys here today.
Want to help conserve? Take your kids fishing and watch their faces light up with excitement when they real in their first fish. Take a friend pheasant hunting and enjoy the exhilaration of that rooster busting out from his hiding spot. Sit on the shore with your loved ones, dew heavy in the air, as the sun rises for the day. Go out and explore what the outdoors had to offer.
Aaron Eldred
Waseca County Pheasants Forever