Recently the Senate Capital Investment Committee completed tours of projects in southwest and southeast Minnesota. These were the final legs of a statewide bonding tour that took us to every corner of Minnesota.
I am a proud member of the committee. This year alone, we received more than $5 billion in project requests. And because projects may only seek funding if they are publicly-owned, each project has a statewide benefit. Determining which projects get funding is a responsibility I take seriously.
As part of the southeast tour, the committee visited Faribault and Owatonna. It was great to show the committee around the communities we call home. I think the committee members were able to appreciate why we love this area so much.
Our first stop in Senate District 24 was to the Minnesota State Academies for the Deaf and Blind in Faribault. For 156 years, the academies have helped students with these special needs reach their full potential through suitably challenging coursework and a rich, welcoming environment.
The State Academies have several requests. Their largest need is a new safety corridor that would connect the main buildings. It would serve two primary purposes. First, students could navigate campus without having to go outside. Second, it would serve as a secure access point and check-in location that will allow the school to supervise entrances to all three buildings. It will also improve the speed with which the school can enter a lock-down.
Additionally, the State Academies are requesting funding for asset preservation, particularly Tate Hall and Noyes Hall, which are listed on the National Registry of Historic Places. A third request would jumpstart a study of renovating existing space or establishing a student services center to replace old and outdated facilities.
Next we visited Faribault City Hall, the Faribault flood wall, and the Northern Links Trail connection.
Faribault has a $2 million bonding request for design and construction of flood mitigation measures, and to stabilize the bank at the Water Reclamation Facility. This multiphase project would protect against flooding from the Straight River. The facility has already had three flooding events this decade that caused the facility to go offline. Permanent flood mitigation measures are the only way to guarantee the facility is able to operate without interruption, and that human health and the environment are both protected.
We also heard from Medford Mayor Lois Nelson and City Administrator Andy Welti, who presented an idea they have to partner with Faribault for wastewater treatment. Medford’s wastewater treatment facility is in rough shape and needs replacing. Connecting with Faribault appears to be a cost-effective solution. This project is still in the early stages, but it has a lot of support so far.
In Owatonna, we visited the Steele County Fairgrounds to learn about a planned project to relocate all of its electrical power and overhead lines underground. Doing so would help them meet National Electric Code requirements in Minnesota statute, and make for a safer environment for everyone who attends the fair or other events at the fairgrounds.
Even though I serve on the Capital Investment Committee, I can’t guarantee which projects will receive funding. The committee will debate the merits and urgency of each project and come to an agreement. What I can guarantee is that as the senator for Dodge, Rice, Steele and Waseca counties, I will fight especially hard for our local projects.
If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to ask. 651-296-0284 or sen.john.jasinski@senate.mn