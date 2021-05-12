There is no question that the 2020-21 school year has tested each of us in different ways. The teachers and staff of Waseca Public Schools have had to determine new ways to do their work and support our students, and students and families have had to adjust to a new way of learning and scheduling around school. Throughout this year we have perhaps wanted things to be more normal in school, and in some ways are glad to put this year in the rearview mirror. However, for our staff and students, it is important to remember the positive and lifelong memories that have come from this school year.
An excited group of our youngest Blue Jays began their preschool and kindergarten experiences, and for them, this is school. As their teachers and staff began to instill the love for learning, they got to experience the fun of playing with friends, the different ways to learn, and how to be endlessly flexible through distance learning and some individual class quarantines. These littlest learners have been able to begin their educational journey in unique times, and I’m excited for them as they continue to experience school as we become more open with our processes.
On the other end of our spectrum, a tenacious group of seniors can say they persevered through the end of their junior year and all of their senior year, in a global pandemic. They’ve experienced activities canceled or looking differently, distance and hybrid learning, and having to manage their social activities in balance with their school priorities. Through it all, we are graduating a group of young people who are independent, flexible, care about our community, and are prepared to continue their lifelong learning journey knowing they can handle whatever comes their way in the world.
Student activities also had an exceptional year despite some changes in processes. Our band and choir were able to perform virtually, and are able to go on their spring trip and perform live. We were able to successfully perform our variety show live last weekend and in the coming weeks we’ll present our first-ever student-run play as well through live performances. Four students competed at the national competitions for Business Professionals of America. Athletically, all teams were able to complete their seasons with minimal interruption, including a section championship in football, six wrestlers competing at state and boy’s basketball winning a state title. Prom was held successfully, and we look forward to commencement in a few weeks.
Academically, many of our seniors took their ACT this fall and scored higher than in previous years and above the benchmarks of our state and national measure. Students in all buildings are completing spring assessments and we look forward to reviewing the results to help guide us in our instructional planning to support students. Teachers monitor progress throughout the year and we see many students continuing to make growth, and others that we’ll need to continue to support as we move into next school year.
Reflecting on this school year helps remind us that although it was not easy, there have been many successes for the staff and students in Waseca Public Schools. Our dedicated and hard-working staff, incredible students, and supportive families and community have come together to truly create a memorable school year. We wish our Blue Jays a great last few weeks of the school year and an exciting start to summer.