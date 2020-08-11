Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT LE SUEUR...STEELE...BLUE EARTH...RICE AND WASECA COUNTIES... AT 1031 AM CDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER JANESVILLE, OR 15 MILES EAST OF MANKATO, MOVING EAST AT 35 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH AND DIME SIZE HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MANKATO, OWATONNA, FARIBAULT, NORTHFIELD, NORTH MANKATO, ST. PETER, WASECA, LE SUEUR, MONTGOMERY, LAKE CRYSTAL, LE CENTER AND EAGLE LAKE. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS.