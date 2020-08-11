Romans 8:18 says, “the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us.” Why is there so much suffering in the world? “The creation was subjected to futility” (Romans 8:20). That means that when God cursed the earth because of human sin (Genesis 3:17–19), the whole world was made subject to corruption, death, and decay. God did this not because He wanted everything to suffer, but so that everything would look forward to being delivered through the work of the Savior (Romans 8:21–22).
Jesus is that promised Savior. He has begun to undo the corruption of God’s creation. Jesus made Himself part of what He had made by taking on flesh and blood. He entered into the suffering of creation by suffering Himself, even to the point of death on the cross. His dead body did not see corruption or decay, because He rose to life again on the third day by the power of God. Everyone who trusts in Him will share in His resurrection life. We will live forever as the children of God. When Jesus comes again at the last day, He will bring an end to the corruption and death of this present world. At that time, our own bodies will be redeemed, set free from suffering and able to live forever with God (Romans 8:23–24).
Why doesn’t God do this right away rather than making us wait eagerly for it? Why doesn’t He get rid of suffering and evil right now? Jesus told the Parable of the weeds among the wheat in Matthew 13:24–30, then explained His story in verses 36–43. In the story, a farmer chooses to let the weeds grow up along with the wheat in his field because he doesn’t want to uproot the wheat while pulling up the weeds.
In other words, if God got rid of everything evil in the world, would we be spared? Evil is not just around us, but in us because of our sinful nature, the sinful things in us that are offensive to God. In the parable, the weeds and wheat are separated in the end at the harvest. So it is only when Jesus comes again to perform the final harvest of the world that God will set us completely free from our own sinfulness and the evil all around us. In the final judgment, He will separate out those who trusted in Him from the rest of the world. The children of God’s kingdom will be separated from the children of the wicked one, the wicked will be sent into eternal punishment, and those made righteous by faith in Christ will enter God’s eternal kingdom.
We eagerly wait for the coming of that day, and so too does the whole creation. It looks forward to being set free from corruption, from sin and death and trouble, when this present heaven and earth pass away and God makes a new creation, a new heaven and earth, for us His children. The creation cries out now like a woman suffering in labor pains, but at the same time anticipating what will be born. The continued suffering in this world pushes us to look forward to the final release from such suffering that will come to us through Jesus. We don’t see that fully yet, but we live now in that hope, and we have the Holy Spirit with us now to help us and sustain us, to guide us in prayer to our Heavenly Father while we wait in hope (Romans 8:26–27).