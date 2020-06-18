To the editor:
On Tuesday, June 2, I filed for the office of State Representative, District 24A.
At the time I submitted my name to the Steele County Auditor, it was apparent that there would be no other candidates for this office, other than the incumbent Representative, John Petersburg. While Representative Petersburg and I share similar positions on some issues the next Legislature will confront, we have profound differences on others. In particular, strict adherence to party leadership, speaking truth to power to those leaders who fail in the core values of decency, decorum, respect for all and accountability.
A foundational principle of our democracy is the ability of the people to choose their elected representatives. With my filing for office, our district will be represented in the next legislature by your choice, rather than by default.
Tom Shea
Owatonna