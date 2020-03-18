Dear Christian Friends,
In these Lenten days of pandemic, I invite you to reflect on those times in your life when you could not see clearly the purposes of God.
Perhaps it was a time when your marriage or the marriage of a loved one was fading towards failure. Perhaps it was when a young person in your life died without warning, perhaps it was when a friend took his own life or a parent suffered from cancer or a grandparent declined rapidly into dementia.
In these days of coronavirus, no doubt all of us are wondering about the purposes of God. It seems like we are living in a long and lonely tunnel full of people in faraway places struggling to breathe on ventilators, national shutdowns, statewide orders, economic ruin, and worse. Where is the light at the end of the tunnel?
A better question, of course, is who is the light at the end of the tunnel, and the clear answer of Scripture, of course, is Jesus Christ. He is the same yesterday, today, and forever. Although it doesn’t feel like it these days, He is sitting at the right hand of His father, He is ruling all of heaven and earth for the benefit of his church. He is the light of the world, in Him there is no darkness.
The good news is as good as it has ever been in these days. Even when and especially when we feel alone in the dark, we are not. Christ would hold us close and invite us to live by faith instead of by sight. To believe that Jesus heals all of our diseases either here on earth or in heaven one day soon.
To live by faith is to hold onto the promises of God instead of blowing in the wind with every news headline that catches our attention. To live by faith. To live by faith is to know that because He was forsaken, we are are not. Because he was punished, we are declared innocent. Because he was crucified until he was dead and buried, we may look each other in the eyes and say it out loud, even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for thou art with me, thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.
The kingdom of God is full of folks do get afraid of the dark, but as often as they remember what they have learned from their mother’s knees, they are still and they know that God is God. They are regularly tempted to shake their puny little fists at Almighty God wondering why he allows such chaos, but as often as they meet up with one or two other Christians, they know that Jesus Christ is in the midst of them, and they calm down.
Tonight as they hear a Son crying out to His Father, they remember that they are the dear children who may approach their dear father in heaven any time they want to. And so they lay their heads down on their pillows with the peace that only Christ can give, they trust that God neither slumbers nor does He sleep. And the next day they wake up, not so much hunkering down in fear, but rather hunkering down as the beloved people of God wondering what it means in these days to love their neighbors as much as they love themselves.