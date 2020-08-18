The church is in a time of testing. We have been dealing with a pandemic that has been going on since March. For many Christians, they have not stepped foot in a church building since before the initial shut in. Over the course of the last six months, 30 percent of Christians who regularly attended church, have not yet gone to a church service either virtually or otherwise. Even virtual church services have robbed Christians of the richness of Christian worship in keeping us from receiving the sacraments and Christian fellowship. All of this has reduced Christianity to merely personal intellectual knowledge instead of a way of life.
By now, we have developed habits that will not change easily. What’s more, is that our children are watching. By not even engaging with church, in going to the actual building we are telling our children that church does not matter. We are telling them that as a Christian you can decide to go to church, or not. It has no consequences. We are denying what God demands in the third commandment, “Remember the sabbath day by keeping it holy.” Our children are extremely observant, and they understand this message that we are sending them. They are not clueless or dumb. They hear the message that we are sending loud and clear.
While there is a serious and great need to be cautious during this time, we ought not give up on going inside our church. Inside the church is where God’s gifts are found. Wherever God’s gifts are being given to His people is where the church is. It is impossible to be a church without the gathering of the saints. But when the saints gather, and God’s word and sacraments are administered several things happen. One is that we develop the discipline of going to God to hear His word and receive His sacraments regularly. This discipline helps us to remain humble and keeps God as our God in our lives. It serves as a reminder that we are all beggars before God who need His mercy and grace through His Son, Jesus Christ.
The second thing that happens is that we make a bold confession to all the world telling who God is and what He has done for all humankind. This is especially important in a world that does not have hope. In simply just going to church we say through our very actions that Jesus is the source of all our needs and wants. We are saying that in a world that is descending into chaos in almost every way the promise of God in Christ is the one thing that is constant and does not change. Just by going to church we are communicating that there is a better way to live life than by being tossed to and fro by the constant changes of the world.
The third thing that happens when we go to church is that we never lose heart and hope. When we go to church we stand on the Rock of our salvation. We are constantly reminded that we are indeed eternally saved by Christ. This life is kept in perspective as a journey, as a traveler just going on our way with a destination ahead. It keeps us joyful because although the road may not be smoothly paved the destination and reward will overshadow all the hardships. After all, we know with certainty the hardships of the One who has gone before us, and we remember the hardships of all the saints who have completed their journey. We follow in their footsteps keeping the same faith that was sustained in the same way, by going to church to receive God’s word and sacraments.
James 1:2-4 says, “Count it all joy, my brothers, when you meet trials of various kinds, for you know that the testing of your faith produces steadfastness. And let steadfastness have its full effect, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking in nothing.” We are facing a trial right now in this pandemic, but pandemics are not foreign to the Church. During pandemics, Christians who have gone before us found comfort and encouragement for their faith at church. They did not stay away because it was dangerous, but they came because it was there that they found rest and peace that passes all understanding. And ultimately it sustained their faith until their time had come.
Therefore, do not fail to make this bold testimony of your faith. Even if you are still cautious to attend church on Sunday, call your pastor so that he can visit you and encourage you with God’s word and sacrament. Do not wait for him to call you. Call him and set up a time to drive into the church parking lot. Come and wear a mask as you have a brief devotion with your pastor at your car. If transportation is still difficult schedule a time for your pastor to visit you so that you can receive the preaching of God’s word and sacrament at your house. You can even sit outside, or your pastor can stand outside your house and talk on another side of a window. Find some way to maintain the discipline of receiving God’s good gifts in His word and sacrament in person so that your faith does not burn out like a candle in the middle of the night. Do not try to be a Christian alone, but be encouraged “knowing that the same kinds of suffering are being experienced by your brotherhood throughout the world” (1 Peter 5:9).
Peace be with you.