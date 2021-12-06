We are very excited about the upgrades coming to the JWP building beginning summer 2022. This project will improve the air quality and make our building more energy efficient.
What does the project entail?
Ventilation equipment replacement and improvements: One part of the project addresses aging ventilation equipment, adds mechanical capacity to dehumidify the entire facility, and brings the ventilation system up to current code.
LED lighting installation: Lighting throughout the building will be updated to be much more energy efficient.
Building envelope improvements: The building “envelope” is the parts of the building that keep the outdoors outside and the indoors inside. The major improvement is replacing original exterior windows in the high school and elementary that have well exceeded their useful life expectancy.
Why do this project?
It’s time: Many of the building’s mechanical systems and envelope components are nearing the end of their useful life or have exceeded their life expectancy already. More efficient equipment and multi-pane windows will lower utility bills, and the upgrades will improve air quality and comfort throughout the building.
The staff approves: 100% of the staff who completed the survey regarding improved temperature and humidity regulation agreed with moving forward with the project.
Delays are expensive: Projections show that waiting just one year to do this project will add an estimated 18% in construction and financing costs. Doing the project now allowed the bond sale to be at a historically low interest rate.
How will this project be funded?
ESSER funds: The district is allocating a portion of the ESSER dollars we received to replace original windows. These funds are part of the federal Coronavirus Relief Act.
State Ag Tax Credit: Beginning in 2023, tax credits from the state over the next 20 years will cover 70% of the financial impact on agricultural land.
Local Levy: The changes on your 2022 proposed tax statement reflect the taxpayer responsibility for funding this project over the next 20 years.
District Funds: Our healthy fund balance is allowing us to invest in an energy saving project that will have an estimated pay back within seven years.