During times of great challenge, such as a pandemic, we often are faced with shortening our view and working on the needs and schedules right in front of us. This necessary part of supporting our day-to-day goals helps us to keep moving forward in the right direction. For Waseca Public Schools, this focus has been on COVID-19 mitigation strategies, processes for supporting staff and students that have tested positive or exposed, and of course providing high quality instruction in a manner we haven’t done before. We also have had the opportunity to do this work amidst frequent changes such as executive orders, vaccine processes, current community virus spread, and providing testing for all of our staff.
We have taken these new parts of our work and embedded them into our daily routines, and have experienced several successes as well as areas where we will also need to grow. This is the nature of a district with a focus on continuous improvement, and we will do the work to keep getting better. However, this daily work also has to be done in partnership with long term strategic planning. Our district administrators and School Board regularly ground ourselves in the strategic plan adopted in 2019. There are many needs which we could prioritize our energy toward, but by continually revisiting our strategic plan, we refer back to our defined focus areas.
Our strategic plan is organized into six focus areas. Student achievement, student support, workforce, community engagement, academic programs, and teaching and learning are the great topics which separate into goals for our district to meet in the next several years. In the next several months, the district will be working on initiatives such as creating a robust summer learning program for students to offer after a different type of school year, analyzing our facilities needs further so that we can review all feedback and ideas to plan the best course forward, and continuing to increase and then maintain the amount of time students are receiving in-person instruction. As those items are reviewed along with the numerous other topics the district will work on, our strategic plan will help guide our course to meet the long-term goals established.
There are numerous ideas and plans that occupy our time each day, and it is appropriate to make sure to address the challenge that lies directly in front of us when needed. Waseca Public Schools also understands that in time, we will move out of our current pandemic challenged school year in time, and our goal is to be better on the other side of this struggle. We appreciate all of our staff, students, and families who are working together to ensure we keep moving forward towards that goal. I am confident that by keeping some focus on the “long view,” we will be able to only be better in the days ahead.