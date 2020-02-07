Y’gotta love February.
Even this year — Leap Year — with an extra day tacked on to the end of the month, it’s still the shortest month of the year, but a year that offers us so much to celebrate. There’s Groundhog Day — a day that gives us hope about the end of winter — and Valentine’s Day — a day that makes us dream about romance. There’s even President’s Day — a day to wax nostalgic about such historic figures as Millard Fillmore and Rutherford B. Hayes.
But on this, the end of first week of February, my thoughts turned to two little known February “holidays” that I’m hoping to celebrate. Last Saturday, Feb. 1, was designated both National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day and National Dark Chocolate Day.
Life is good.
As much as I was tempted to have a scoop or two of breakfast butter brickle, I know I should avoid it at all costs. I am, after all, a type 2 diabetic with a sweet tooth the size of Cleveland, who can’t seem to stop eating things I shouldn’t eat once I’ve started eating them. Add to that the fact that I’ve been known to be lactose intolerant and the end result may be that I’d pass gas until my foot fell off.
Bear with me on this one.
Having crossed ice cream off my list — heavy sigh! — I still thought that maybe, just maybe, I could have a bite or two of dark chocolate. After all, the proponents of National Dark Chocolate Day tout the day as “an opportunity to exalt the health and happiness that dark chocolate brings and pay homage to the history and cultural significance surrounding this decadent treat.”
And perhaps eat some.
When I got thinking about it last weekend, I remembered a conversation I had about seven years ago with a chocolate expert. And yes, there are chocolate experts, including some right here in Minnesota. I discovered that those years ago when I was writing an article about chocolate for Valentine’s Day that would be published in a sister publication of ours and I knew I needed to talk to an expert.
What I wanted to know was this: Why do we think of Valentine’s Day not only as a day associated with love and lust, but a day associated with chocolate?
One possible explanation is chemical. Researchers have identified more than 300 compounds in chocolate, such as tryptophan, serotonin, caffeine, theobromine, phenylethylamine, anandamide and flavonols — none of which sound too incredibly romantic, unless you’re in love with a chemist. Still, some research suggests that these compounds may alter your brain chemistry, elevating your mood and inducing pleasure.
Then again, they may not.
That’s when I turned to Prof. Gary Reineccius, the chair of Department of Food Science and Nutrition at the University of Minnesota and a leading authority on chocolate. My hand to God, if you Google “chocolate experts in Minnesota,” Prof. Reineccius’ name is the one that pops up. His doctoral dissertation was on the formation of flavors of chocolate during the roasting process.
Prof. Reineccius told me that every morning at 10 a.m. he has a piece of chocolate — dark chocolate, please, and none of that white chocolate nonsense — and a cup of coffee. And, he fessed up, he has a stash of chocolate in both of his vehicles just in case he gets a hankering for a taste. Yeah, this man’s credentialed in cocoa.
So, I turned to him because I had heard that chocolate affects certain parts of the brain and I wanted to know if in fact it can act as an aphrodisiac.
“I’ve heard claims along those lines,” the good professor said about the effects of chocolate on the brain.
And, he said, sure enough there are mellowing agents present in chocolate. The chemicals are there. But can I use it as an aphrodisiac?
“Good luck,” he chortled. “You’ll get a lot further with flowers and kindness instead.”
Here’s the thing: When it comes down to really knowing what foods are good for us and what foods are bad, we really don’t know, Reineccius said. Nor do we know how something like chocolate will affect us.
“It’s too complicated to study food,” he said, noting the complexity of any food whether it’s chocolate or carrots. “So we study the components of food.”
Chocolate, he said, is incredibly complex, with more than 1,000 chemicals in it. And there are a lot of antioxidants in chocolate — more antioxidants in chocolate than are in blueberries. That’s healthy, right?
Well, maybe.
The problem, Reineccius said, is that we simply don’t know what the body does with the antioxidants that chocolate has within it.
“It may never be absorbed by the body,” he said.
So for those proponents of chocolate who say we should eat because it’s good for us, Prof. Reineccius says the scientific data just aren’t there to say that chocolate is good for us.
So why does he eat chocolate?
“I eat chocolate because I like it and I think it’s good for us,” he said.
Bottom line: The chemical in chocolate that is satisfying is fat.
“We love fat because it’s high in calories and high in energy,” Reineccius said. “The body says, ‘This will protect me.’ It’s an evolutionary response.”
Not that we went searching for Hershey bars when we climbed out of the primordial ooze, but it sure explains why to this day, when we’re far removed from our knuckle-dragging ancestors, we still have that Pavlovian response when we come across a tray of truffles.
And believe me, nobody knows the truffles I’ve seen. (Snort!)
True story: Once, when I stopped into a chocolate shop, a woman ventured in, a bit frantic. She was there to purchase chocolates for a man. No, she said, it wasn’t a romantic thing. It was for a co-worker. Apparently, she had screwed up on a meeting and she wanted to make amends with a peace offering. She wanted to know if there was a right kind of chocolate to say, “I’m sorry.”
Not really, says our friend the professor. Except, he said, all chocolate denotes love or good feelings.
“Enjoy it in moderation,” he said. “And buy decent chocolate.”