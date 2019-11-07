Dear Friends in Christ,
I haven’t seen the movie “Harriet,” but a friend who has seen it tells me it is as inspiring as a movie can be. It tells the story of a woman who was born in 1822 into slavery and was beaten and whipped by her various masters as a child. She escaped to Philadelphia at age 26 and immediately returned to rescue her family. Traveling by night and in extreme secrecy, she guided dozens of family members and others to freedom.
When the Civil War began, she worked for the Union Army, first as a cook and a nurse, and eventually as an armed scout and spy. At the raid at Combahee Ferry, more than 700 slaves were liberated. For these and so many, Harriet Tubman was their “Rescuer.”
In Exodus chapter 3, the people of Israel needed a “Rescuer,” and Moses was God’s chosen one. The Lord God Almighty made it clear to Moses that he had seen the misery of His people in Egypt. He was hearing them crying out because of their slave drivers, and He was ever so concerned about their suffering. God had come down to rescue His beloved people and to bring them into a land flowing with freedom and prosperity.
According to our sinful nature, all of us are in need of a “Rescuer.” Every day we fall far short of God’s standards of perfection, and it is simply impossible for us to lift ourselves up by the bootstraps, spiritually speaking. Praise be to God for sending His one and only Son to be our Savior. He lived the perfect life we could never begin to live. He suffered all that He was appointed to suffer. As you well know, He was crucified until He was dead and buried on a Friday, only to rise up in glorious fashion on Easter Sunday morning.
The fact that Jesus Christ is risen from the dead proves that He is Who He says He is. It proves that all of God’s Word is true. It proves that the Father has accepted the sacrifice of His Son as complete payment for the sins of the world. It proves that for those who believe and have been baptized, there will be a resurrection of the body and life everlasting.
Recently, the Waseca community laid to rest yet one more young person, and oh how the tears were flowing and the sorrow was steep. And yet, we laid Lexi to rest with the confidence that our “Rescuer” is for real and that the resurrection of her body is for certain.
Praise be to God from Whom all blessings flow!
In Christ,
Pastor Larry Griffin