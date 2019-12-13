Waseca Public Schools takes student safety very seriously. In the last few years we have added secure entrances to all our facilities. We have added security cameras to all our facilities. As a result of the remodel at the JSHS, we added several safety measures including zoned security allowing us to close all security doors with a push of a button; exterior windows both to enhance learning and security; security blinds to minimize the visibility into our classrooms.
As a recipient of a School Safety grant from the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE), we are one of the first schools in the state to implement a visual notification system that includes strobe lights and speakers in all areas of the building, including the exterior, to be used in the event of a security event. Working in collaboration with local law and fire officials, we recently updated our emergency procedures to reflect the most recent thinking in emergency response processes. We utilize a phone app called Crisis Go to carry emergency procedures in our pockets at all times and have up to date class lists of every class (the app syncs with our student information system every night) to account for each student in any emergency event.
Also, as part of the MDE grant, we will install school safety glass in the front of the JSHS. We are in the process of updating our check-in technology found in our school offices. The new, state-of-the-art system comes from Raptor Technologies and requires a publicly issued ID (e.g. drivers license) to be scanned against a national sex offender data clearing house and any custody documentation in our system (e.g. restraining order). Once cleared, the visitor is required to wear a badge with their photo, date of visit, time of visit and stated location and purpose of the visit.
Lastly, we drill for fire, intruders and weather related emergencies on a regular basis and account for these drills with the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE), per statute.
Our greatest asset in our school safety arsenal though is our staff. They work diligently to develop positive relationships with every student. Caring for individuals, knowing them and noticing changes in their behaviors are more critical than any other security measure. In fact, in the most recent MDE student survey, over 91% of our current 12 grade students (surveyed in the spring of their 11th grade year) report they feel safe at school. Of the remaining 9%, roughly half of them (or 4.5% of those surveyed) reported that they did not feel safe in their homes or neighborhoods.
Let me be clear though, we live in difficult times. No one’s safety can be guaranteed in any location. In fact, Fort Hood is a military installation more secure than any school will ever be and they have had 2 very significant and highly publicised incidents in the last few years. We are not perfect either and it is incumbent on the district to not only take prudent safety measures, but continually review and update them. This is our commitment to our students, staff and the community.
As an organization, we have also been diligent to address the increasing mental health needs of our students. In the last few years, we have added a counselor at Hartley, a Dean of Students at the JSHS, and four School Success Coordinators (1- Hartley, 1-WIS, 1.5 at JSHS and .5 at the ALC). The four School Success Coordinators were hired as a result of an ongoing grant received through the MDE that provided 50% additional funding for each position. These individuals allow us to work with students who may exhibit important signs of struggle including excessive truancy, school failure, social/emotional irregularities, etc.
A few years ago, we co-located Fernbrook, a regional mental health provider in our schools. They now provide four full-time staff. Prior to this agreement, students would be referred to a mental health provider but it might have taken as much as two months to get them in. Now, the same students can be seen by mental health workers in the school setting. We have increased our nursing staffing to account for the increased need. We continue to staff a Family Services Coordinators at both Hartley and WIS through the Mental Health Collaborative. Lastly, the School Board launched a goal this year to use a portion of each monthly workshop to learn more about mental health in order to better equip them to govern appropriately.
The significant issue of student mental health continues to pose a challenge to schools across this state and country. Waseca Schools will continue to look for cost-effective, researched-based interventions to address our new reality. As always, WPS superintendent, school board directors, and administration welcome your questions and feedback.