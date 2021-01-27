You don’t need me to list for you the special challenges and heartbreaks that have happened over the past year. Many things we thought would happen never did. Many other things happened that we never thought we would see. We have been reminded over the past year that we were never really in charge of our own future. Things can turn very rapidly, and our plans go out the window.
In the middle of continuing instability and disappointment, there is one thing that is rock solid: “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever” (Hebrews 13:8). No matter what happens, we can always look to Jesus and rely upon Him. When everything else changes on us, He never does.
Jesus is the eternal Son of God. He has always been there with the Father and the Holy Spirit, and He will always be there. His character as God never changes. He will not deal with us in a kindly way one day and then cruelly the next. “His mercy endures forever” (Psalm 136). In mercy, He does not treat us as we deserve because of our sin (Psalm 103:10). Instead, He removes our sin from us “as far as the east is from the west” (Psalm 103:12).
Jesus has removed our sins from us because He “Himself bore our sins in His own body on the tree” (1 Peter 2:24). When Jesus hung on the cross, He carried all of our sins and received the punishment that we deserve for all the times we have disobeyed God and turned from His ways. God’s justice demanded that our sin had to be punished; God’s mercy spared us from enduring that punishment ourselves, with God choosing to endure it Himself. The Father chose to send His own innocent Son to take the punishment in our place. But Jesus’ death also made it possible for Him to rise from the dead and to share that gift of new life with everyone who trusts in Him. By faith, we join Jesus in His death and in His new life, “that we, having died to sins, might live for righteousness” (1 Peter 2:24).
Since God has loved us this much, even to the point of giving His Son for us, we can trust that He will never fail to give us everything that we truly need. “He who did not spare His own Son, but delivered Him up for us all, how shall He not with Him also freely give us all things?” (Romans 8:32). He may not give us everything we want or would like to have, but whatever God knows we truly need, He will give us. He will especially give us the Holy Spirit (Luke 11:31) who will keep us in faith and comfort us and strengthen us.
God’s Word also encourages us, “Remember your leaders, those who spoke to you the word of God. Consider the outcome of their way of life, and imitate their faith” (Romans 13:7). Consider the life stories of the people of the past who have handed God’s Word down to you. Remember how Jesus helped them in good times and bad, and know that the same Savior is with you and will never stop working to bring you forgiveness and eternal life.
“Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever.” This has been true throughout these past difficult months, and it will remain true in the years that will come.