The collaboration between our Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton community and school district has allowed K-6 students to be in-person every day for the entire school year, and now 7-12 students to return to in-person learning every day starting in March. Grade 7 students have been in-person every day since Jan. 11, grade 8 and 9 students moved to in-person every day on March 1 and grade 10-12 students are planning to return to in-person every day on March 8. While our capacity of people in the building is increasing, which limits the distance between students and staff, we still have many safety protocols in place to ensure the healthiest school environment as possible.
Safety protocol highlights that are in place at JWP include:
• An air purification system (Mini Split PHI Cell by RGF) has been installed in every classroom to increase air quality and remove impurities. This technology “kills up to 99% of bacteria, mold and viruses,” according to research.
• Face coverings are worn by every staff member and student, except while eating or drinking.
• Students and staff continue to operate in a structured environment, which includes seating charts, before school routines, lunch routines, and occupant flow. This structured environment limits exposure to students not in one’s classroom and allows for contact tracing.
• Hand sanitizer is readily available throughout the entire school and students are given time to wash their hands prior to eating in order to establish healthy habits.
• Parents of PreK through grade 6 complete a daily screening form attached to a student’s backpack either electronically or on paper, while students in grades 7-12 and all staff complete screening questions daily using an online form.
• Our entire staff, in addition to our custodians, continues to clean and sanitize surfaces while strategically identifying and cleaning high touch surfaces.
• We continue to follow the 14-day quarantine guidance, which greatly reduces the chances of spreading COVID-19 among students and staff.
• All JWP staff that want the vaccine have been offered an appointment to receive their first shot, and over 50% of those staff wanting the vaccine have completed the two-shot vaccine protocol.
The list of safety protocols, along with our community collaboration, gives us hope to keep all students in-person every day throughout the remainder of the school year. Thank you for the continued support and collaboration. We look forward to fulfilling our JWP Promise of providing a supportive environment where unique learning experiences empower ALL for their chosen life adventure.