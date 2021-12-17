Happy Holidays! Every year, the end of December is packed with events and activities, sometimes it’s hard to choose which ones to attend and which ones to miss. Nonetheless, it is a delightful time of year with lots of holiday cheer and child-like wonderment, even if it feels a bit overwhelming. Let’s try to be present this season and find moments of peace and bits of joy around us because all too soon it will be back to business as usual and some of the magic will feel like it has left the air.
As the Holiday season winds to a close, we know there are still many weeks (or months) of winter to come. And if you have kids like mine, you’ll soon hear the phrase, “I’m bored!” echoing through your house. Consider these suggestions to combat the everlasting struggle with winter boredom and cabin fever.
Ward Off Boredom and Post-Holiday Blues:
• Maintain a routine, even if kids are home from school. Routines can be very comforting. I know, it’s hard to get my kiddos to bed on time when the rest of the family is still up (or to get teenagers out of bed in the morning!) but maintaining that schedule can help them know what to expect from each new day.
• Explore new hobbies. Finding new hobbies is a great way to keep your mind engaged and lift your spirits. You may even consider volunteering within your community or at Farmamerica.
• Stay physically active. Research shows outdoor physical activity is especially beneficial to youth and helps them develop cognitive, social, and emotional skills. Whether you’re young or young at heart, bundle up and head outside.
• Schedule time for fun. Planning activities the whole family can enjoy gives everyone something to look forward to. In fact, you can mark your calendars now for some Winter Charm on the Farm at Farmamerica on Saturday, January 22 and February 12. This is our second annual Winter Charm on the Farm where we offer outdoor fun for all ages, including:
• Horse-drawn carriage rides
• Snow-shoeing
• Cozy Campfires
• S’mores
• Hot cocoa
• Snow painting
• Sledding
• Log sawing
• History of Minnesota logging camps
This event is in partnership with Waseca Sleigh and Cutter Festival. Admission is $5 in advance and $10 at the door. It is free for members and season pass holders. Advanced registration is highly encouraged, and tickets can be purchased online in January at: bit.ly/wintercharm.