Governor Walz,
The people of Minnesota want our economy to be strong, dynamic, and stable. This can only be accomplished if there is a robust workforce. Unfortunately, Minnesota is currently being deprived of that workforce by policies such as Executive Order 20-05.
Minnesota Statutes 2020, section 268.085 requires people to actively look for suitable employment when they are receiving unemployment benefits. Executive Order 20-05 effectively waives this requirement by changing the definition of “suitable employment.” As a result, many individuals are collecting unemployment benefits with no intention of becoming working, contributing members of society.
This policy has created an environment where businesses are unable to hire necessary workers and grow our economy. The lucrative nature of these unemployment benefits has also contributed to this problem. If this is not changed, then Minnesota will continue to experience a stunted economic recovery.
We have heard from constituent groups and business organizations across our districts that cannot find employees because unemployment benefits continue to be given out with no strings attached. This must change. You can help make this change by rescinding Executive Order 20-05.
As you know, we have called on you repeatedly to give up your emergency powers. We still believe, now more than ever, that you must do so. The people of Minnesota have been resilient in the face of this pandemic. We ask now that you support Minnesotans and give up harmful policies such as Executive Order 20-05.
Sincerely,
Rep. Steve Drazkowski, District 21B
Rep. Tim Miller, District 17A
Rep. Cal Bahr, District 31B
Rep. Jeremy Munson, District 23B