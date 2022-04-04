Waseca Public Schools takes pride in our mission to empower each learner to thrive in an ever-changing world. Our dedicated staff, including teachers, principals, custodians, and numerous other individuals, make up a team that works together each day to strive toward this goal. While most of the communication we focus on with the community is more results-oriented, such as activity highlights, assessment scores, or graduation rates, what often doesn’t get communicated as clearly is the work that our team does from an operations perspective to support this learning. From the business office working with our finances to our technology team keeping us connected and supported, this is a large part of our work as well.
One of these areas that is a consistent conversation is our facility needs. We have multiple buildings of varying sizes and ages, and our custodial and maintenance team does an excellent job keeping our buildings and the grounds in top condition. However, the cost of keeping buildings maintained can be challenging to fully fund given the general funding mechanisms that support our schools. Just like any property or homeowner, we need to make decisions on an annual basis to prioritize which projects can be accomplished at this time, and which need to wait. Waseca Public Schools has done an exceptional job of managing this balance, but the reality of building maintenance is that sometimes a larger project needs to be considered.
Hartley Elementary has been an important part of our school community for many years, with numerous improvements over those years. At this time, the cost of maintaining Hartley is increasing to the point where the district is considering a larger project as I mentioned earlier. In order to help us make this important decision, we have gathered some thoughts from two separate task forces made up of staff, parents, and community members, and now we need your input. First, we have partnered with Morris-Leatherman to conduct a survey of a cross-section of our community. This phone survey will ask a series of questions regarding some options for the building and costs. If you receive one of these calls, please consider taking the time to talk with the caller. However, we know that this method will not get to all community members and for some, a phone conversation is challenging. For this reason, we have created an online survey that can be completed by any community member by accessing our website at www.waseca.k12.mn.us and clicking on “Facility Feedback Survey.” This should only take a few minutes and will increase the amount of feedback we receive as we consider our future options. This survey will be accessible on our website through April 29th and I encourage every resident to respond as you are able.
As we empower our learners to thrive, we understand that the learning environment we provide for them contributes to this mission. Our schools continue to work hard to ensure that our students are prepared for whatever options they choose after high school, and this part of our operations is another piece of that work. WPS also understands that part of being good stewards of our funding is gathering feedback from our stakeholders and considering this feedback in making decisions that could impact all of Waseca. Thank you in advance for taking the time to provide us with your thoughts, it will help us to make the best decision we can to support our students going forward.