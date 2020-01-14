The shooting and grave wounding of a Waseca police officer this week is a grim reminder of how dangerous the job is and of how law-enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day that they put on the uniform and wear the badge.
On Monday night, 32-year-old Officer Arik Matson along with fellow officers from the Waseca Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious person with a flashlight in a backyard of a house on the southeast side of the city. To a casual observer it may have seemed like a “routine call,” though law-enforcement officers will tell you — and rightly so — that no call should be thought of as “routine.”
Indeed, what ensued was an encounter with a suspect — 37-year-old Tyler Robert Janovsky, who was just released from prison under supervised probation just four months ago and who already had a warrant out for his arrest on drug charges. Janovsky fled from Matson and three other police officers before he turned and fired at the police, who returned fire. Both Janovsky and Officer Matson were hit — Janovsky with non-threatening injuries, Officer Matson with a shot to the head that has left him in critical condition.
Unfortunately, the story of Officer Matson is not an isolated event.
According to figures from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, 158 federal, state, local, tribal and territorial officers were killed in the line of duty in 2018, the last year for which totals are available. The leading cause of officer deaths was firearms.
What’s more, since 1786, the first known line-of-duty death in this country, and since 1791, the first year in which annual statistics were kept, more than 21,000 peace officers have died doing their jobs.
The deadliest decade was 1920s, when 2,417 officers died — an average of about 241 per year. It reached a high in 1930, when 301 police officers were killed. In the past decade, 1,466 officers died, an average of 146 per year or one death every 60 hours.
We could go on.
But these are not just statistics. These are people — men and women, with families and friends. What’s more these are law enforcement officers who have sworn to serve and protect and who have died doing just that — serving the community and protecting their citizens.
Officer Matson has not died from his wounds, and, of course, we hope and pray that he doesn’t. Still, he was assaulted — gravely assaulted — in the performance of his duty. And his life will never be the same.
Another statistic to consider: On average, over the last decade, there have been 58,930 assaults against officers each year, resulting in 15,404 injuries. Those are the realities that law enforcement face every day.
We know that in the past year or so there have been many incidents reported in the news of violence, sometimes deadly, perpetrated against civilians by police officers. There are bad apples in every group, and police are not immune to that. But those are the exceptions rather than the rule, and for the most part, police try to serve and protect.
To all our local law enforcement personnel, to those across our state and those across our land, and most especially Officer Matson, thank you for your service.
